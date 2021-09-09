Log in
Breast Cancer Awareness Month

09/09/2021 | 05:59pm EDT
Dallas, TX, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breast cancer does not discriminate. No one expects to be diagnosed with this disease, particularly women under the age of 40. According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer remains the most common cancer diagnosed for women in their 20s and 30s. The National Cancer Institute has also reported that the median age for breast cancer diagnosis is 62. The reality is that breast cancer awareness is ageless.

This year, we are using Breast Cancer Awareness Month to highlight crucial breast health information for women aged 20 to 70 and beyond:

  • Age 20: Learn how to perform a breast self-exam and get to know your normal.
  • Age 30: Have the conversation; discuss your risk factors with your doctor. 
  • Age 40:  Get your baseline screening mammogram.
  • Age 50: What no one tells you about mammograms and menopause.
  • Age 60: Continue the habit of getting an annual screening mammogram.  
  • Age 70 and beyond: Despite some guidelines, when to stop getting an annual mammogram is NOT age related, it’s health related. Women should continue doing what keeps them healthy.

As the largest independent provider of mammography and breast health services in the country, Solis Mammography is dedicated to continuing the breast health conversation for all generations of women. 

Breast cancer awareness is more than just October to us, it is a year-round mission.

Dr. Chirag Parghi, Solis Mammography's Chief Medical Officer, is available for interviews. Please contact Lynsey Bradley at lynsey.bradley@solismammo.com for more information.

 


Lynsey Bradley
Solis Mammography
469.398.4212
lynsey.bradley@solismammo.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
