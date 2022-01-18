Breezeline™ Launches Next Generation TV Service

Breezeline Stream TV™ cloud-based TV service delivers integrated, multi-device viewing experience inside and outside the home

Breezeline, the nation’s eighth-largest cable operator, has launched “Breezeline Stream TV,” a new cloud-based TV service that seamlessly integrates live TV, DVR, On Demand and popular streaming apps for viewing devices inside and outside the home via a single, easy-to-use interface.

Unlike traditional TVs and set top boxes that receive the TV signal over coaxial cable, Breezeline Stream TV uses IPTV (Internet Protocol TV) technology with the home’s WiFi network to deliver hundreds of video channels and thousands of On Demand programs, as well as access to streaming providers.

Breezeline Stream TV is loaded with features that give viewers complete control over their viewing experience, whether at home or on the go:

Access to live TV channels, On Demand programs, DVR recordings and streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, Disney+ and more.

Live Rewind, Start Over, Catch Up features mean viewers will never miss a show.

Up to 300 hours of HD recording with Cloud DVR Max.

Voice command capability with Google Assistant to find a show, open an app, check the weather, or get program recommendations.

Built-in Chromecast for casting photos, videos, and music from smartphone to TV.

With the Breezeline Stream TV app (available for free on the Apple App Store® or Google Play) viewers can take their shows on the road, including live TV and recordings with Cloud DVR.

Breezeline Stream TV will launch in New Hampshire this month, with phased launches throughout the year across Breezeline service areas.

“We are excited to introduce next generation TV with Breezeline Stream TV,” said Heather McCallion, Vice President Products and Programming for Breezeline. “It’s an incredibly advanced TV service, with unparalleled features and personalization options, yet really simple to use. Customers can easily view what they want, when they want and where they want.”

ABOUT BREEZELINE™

Cogeco US, operating as Breezeline, a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA), is the eighth-largest cable operator in the United States. The company provides its residential and business customers with Internet, TV and Voice services in 12 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Cogeco Communications Inc. also operates in Québec and Ontario, in Canada, under the Cogeco Connexion name. Cogeco Inc.’s subsidiary, Cogeco Media, owns and operates 23 radio stations serving audiences across the province of Québec, as well as a news agency.

For more information about Breezeline StreamTV, see Breezeline.com/streamtv. Some video programming content is unavailable for viewing outside of a viewer’s service address location. Available content varies by region.

