Bregal Partners Invests in Juniper Landscaping

Bregal Partners (“Bregal”) has announced a new platform investment in Juniper Landscaping (“Juniper” or the “Company”), a leading provider of landscaping services to commercial clients throughout the state of Florida.

Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, Juniper has been family-owned and operated since its founding in 2001. Under CEO Brandon Duke’s leadership, the Company has expanded its presence across Florida through a client-centric approach focused on both organic and acquisition growth. Juniper currently operates a network of 15 local branches serving more than 1,500 properties. Juniper’s clients include home-owners’ associations, commercial clients and municipalities throughout southern and central Florida. Through its new partnership with Bregal, Juniper will have added capacity to continue to pursue acquisition growth in its target markets.

Bregal Partners Managing Director Thomas Kearney noted that Juniper is an ideal platform for Bregal, which actively pursues opportunities to invest in commercial facility services businesses that are ripe for organic and acquisition-related growth. "We are thrilled to be partnering with Brandon and the management team at Juniper,” said Mr. Kearney, “and are excited to provide them with the support they need to continue to develop Juniper into a best-in-class commercial landscaping company, particularly as it relates to accelerating the Company’s acquisition strategy and continuing to be the employer of choice in the markets they serve.”

Juniper CEO Brandon Duke added, “We are proud to have established Juniper as one of the largest and most reputable providers of commercial landscaping services in Florida, and are excited to have selected Bregal as our next financial partner. Bregal was an ideal partner for us due to their commitment to growth while fully aligning with Juniper’s mission and employee-centric culture. We look forward to continuing our growth trajectory while providing best-in-class landscaping services to our clients and developing our talented team.”

Bregal Partners was advised by DLA Piper LLP, and the Company was advised by Piper Sandler & Co., and Blank Rome LLP. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Juniper

Headquartered in Fort Myers, Juniper is a growing commercial landscaping platform providing a full suite of installation and maintenance services to home-owners’ associations, commercial, government, and a variety of other clients. Juniper has 15 branches located in Bonita Springs, Bradenton, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Naples, Ocala, Orlando, Tampa, Venice and Vero Beach. The Company was ranked among the 20 largest landscaping company in the United States on the 2021 Lawn & Landscape Top 100. For more information, please visit www.junipercares.com. Juniper is actively seeking acquisition targets in Florida and all sunbelt states. For information regarding potential acquisitions, please contact kitt.stoddard@bregalpartners.com.

About Bregal Partners

Bregal Partners is a private equity firm with $1.25 billion of committed capital specializing in three core verticals: consumer and multi-unit, food and beverage, and business services, and is one of several dedicated funds within Bregal Investments, a global platform that has invested or committed over $16.5 billion since its inception in 2002. Bregal Partners specifically targets new platform investments that generate $5 to $75+ million of EBITDA with an emphasis on partnering with founder-owned companies in its core sectors. Bregal is committed to promoting corporate social responsibility in all aspects of its business. For more information, please visit www.bregalpartners.com.

