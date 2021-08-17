Brett Gaffan Joins CMBS Lending Group at Greystone

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced that Brett Gaffan has joined as a Senior Managing Director in the firm’s CMBS lending group, based in New York. In this role, Mr. Gaffan will focus on CMBS loan production and report to Rob Russell.



With over 20 years of CMBS sector experience, Mr. Gaffan joins Greystone from Societe Generale, where he served as a Director responsible for CMBS, mezzanine, and floating-rate balance sheet CRE loans. Prior to that, Mr. Gaffan held various CMBS loan origination roles at Barclays, CIBC, and Morgan Stanley.

On joining Greystone, Mr. Gaffan commented, “I’m thrilled to join such an accomplished team and a company that truly cares about making an impact on people’s lives.”

