Brett Oppenheim Announces New Masterclasses Aimed at Real Estate Agents and Investors

12/29/2021 | 07:01am EST
Brett Oppenheim, owner of Oppenheim Real Estate and whose career is featured on the hit Netflix show "Selling Sunset," has just announced two new masterclasses, aimed at real estate agents and investors.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a world-renowned real estate expert and one of the most successful real estate agents in the country, it makes good sense Brett Oppenheim would offer his expertise to others who might want similar success in the industry. That is exactly what he has done by releasing two online courses. 

The announcement this week corresponded with the online release of two masterclasses on his personal website, www.brettoppenheim.com, the culmination of what Brett described as "everything I've learned in the industry, all in one place." His Real Estate Investors Masterclass teaches you how to safely and effectively create wealth through real estate investing, and the Real Estate Agents Masterclass empowers aspiring and established agents to take their careers to the next level. 

When asked why Brett chose to dedicate the better part of two years to this project, he replied: 

"Real estate allowed me to get out of the corporate rat race and create financial freedom for myself. My goal is to provide a platform for people to learn from my experiences and achieve the same level of success and happiness that I have. Millions of people will be investing in real estate in the coming years, and millions more will make a career out of real estate. They deserve to know how to succeed in these endeavors, and from my experience, so many of them do not." 

For those that are interested in real estate investing or a full-time career as a real estate agent, the real estate pro has a point. The necessary skills for success are not taught in most schools, or even universities. Given the importance of real estate in people's lives, many will appreciate the opportunity to learn from such a renowned expert, and such an entertaining one as well.

These mentoring video programs will be available on January 1st, 2022. For further information, please visit www.brettoppenheim.com or send an email to info@brettoppenheim.com
 

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


