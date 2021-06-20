Breville Prime Day Deals (2021): Early Breville Barista Pro, Express & Touch Espresso Machine Savings Identified by Retail Fuse

Find all the latest early Breville espresso machine deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021, featuring the Barista Express, Touch & Pro. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Breville deals:
Best coffee maker deals:
-
Save up to 46% on a wide range of coffee makers at Amazon - including top-rated espresso machines, single-serve brewers, programmable coffee makers, multi-serve machines, and more
-
Save up to 39% on Keurig coffee makers at Amazon - featuring Keurig’s best-selling line of coffee makers, including the K-Classic, K-Cafe, K-Elite, K-Slim, K-Supreme pod coffee brewers
-
Save up to 39% on Ninja coffee makers at Amazon - check live deals on Ninja’s programmable coffee makers, hot and cold brew systems, and fold-away frothers
-
Save up to 40% on popular Nespresso coffee machines at Amazon - find the latest deals on highly acclaimed Nespresso machines, including the Vertuo Next, Lattissima, Essenza, Pixie, and more
-
Save up to 46% on coffee makers from Cuisinart at Amazon - click the link for live prices on Cuisinart single-serve coffee machines, grind & brew combos & multi-serve coffee makers
Best espresso machine deals:
Looking for more deals? Click here to compare the full selection of deals at Walmart's Deals for Days sale and click here to check out all of Amazon's deals.
The Breville Barista espresso machine collection is Breville’s gift to all coffee lovers in the world. The Barista Touch guarantees the ultimate barista experience with its coffee presets displayed in a touch screen display. With only a 3-second heat-up time from grinding to brewing, you can have artisan coffee quickly especially on a busy morning. The other models in the Barista espresso machine collection have a quick heat-up time, too. The Barista Pro also has a 3-second heat up time while the Barista Express brews coffee from bean to espresso in less than a minute.
