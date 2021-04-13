Log in
Brewer Lane Ventures : Hires David Castellani, Former New York Life Executive and Head of Technology

04/13/2021 | 02:21pm EDT
Brewer Lane Ventures (BLV), a Boston based venture capital firm focused on investing in the Insurtech and Fintech sectors, announced today that it has brought on David Castellani as Operating Principal. Castellani was previously Senior Vice President and Business Information Officer at New York Life, where he was responsible for the oversight of enterprise technology and IT governance.

“Dave’s understanding of incumbent legacy technology and modern insurtech technology is unapparelled,” said John Kim, Founder and Managing Partner of Brewer Lane Ventures. “The knowledge and insights that he brings is a huge asset for Brewer Lane Ventures, and for our portfolio companies.”

Castellani joined New York Life in 2011, as head of the former Retirement Plan Services business and was promoted to SVP and Business Information Officer in 2013, where his areas of focus included large technology solutions, comprehensive data strategy, and enhancements in service capabilities of enterprise technology.

“I am delighted to join a very talented team and am looking forward to working closely with our portfolio companies on the execution of their strategic plans and initiatives. The timing of new entrants to drive innovative change could not be better, which makes this an incredible opportunity,” said David Castellani.

Prior to joining New York Life, Castellani was Managing Director and Chief Marketing Officer at EWM, LLC, a wealth management firm based in Zurich, Switzerland Before joining EWM, LLC, he served at Prudential Retirement and CIGNA Corporation. He also founded two startup companies, Mi8 Corporation and Qv21, Inc., both of which centered on the use of technology to drive process improvement.

About Brewer Lane Ventures:

Brewer Lane Ventures is an early-stage venture firm focused on Insurtech and Fintech companies. Using our deep knowledge of the insurance and financial services industries, we invest in startups that will transform the market for companies and consumers alike. We bring together domain expertise from founding and scaling startups, venture investing, and running Fortune 100 companies. Brewer Lane’s partners and advisors have significant operating and board experience in leading financial services companies like New York Life, Prudential, CIGNA, Fiserv, Franklin Templeton and SoFi.

To learn more, visit us at brewerlane.com or @BrewerLaneVC.


© Business Wire 2021
