Brewers Association : Exceptional Customer Service in 2020 and Beyond

Although COVID-19 has presented extraordinary challenges for taprooms, there are still ways to provide exceptional customer service during this time.
Show/Hide Prompt
Members Only Content
Get access to this article, and every article, the BA forum, and every technical resource with a Brewers Association membership.
Log In
Not a Member? Join Now
Disclaimer
Brewers Association published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 21:50:04 UTC