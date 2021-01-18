Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Brexit and Companies House forms: what has IRIS done?

01/18/2021 | 02:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As the UK leaves the EU, what does it mean for accountants and accountancy software?

Brexit seemed to be the story that would never end.

While some may argue the saga goes on with the latest chapter on customs checks, the fact is the UK has now officially left - and with a trade agreement - whatever you may think of the merits of the detail.

Despite taking nearly five years since the referendum, we have finally arrived in a post-EU world.

During those years, during which many permutations and possibilities constantly shuffled back and forth, with great uncertainty, IRIS was working behind the scenes diligently making sure all bases were covered - even if the no deal scenario had come to pass.

Was IRIS software fully compatible on day one of Brexit?

Yes. On 1 January 2021, our software was ready and updated, in time for the implementation of the agreement with the EU.

Despite the deal being announced only a few days before the start of the year, IRIS Company Secretarial and IRIS Company Formations were fully up to date with all the changes required made. So, submitting accounts to Companies House is covered.

So, we have filing accounts with companies house sorted.

What were the main Brexit changes of significance to accountants dealing with Companies House?

Filing accounts at Companies House is a key change. Companies House has introduced a range of new forms primarily designed to remove the differentiation between EEA (European Economic Area) and non-EEA corporate officers.

What has changed in IRIS software?

Prior to Brexit, IRIS Company Secretarial and IRIS Company Formation generated forms that differentiated between EEA and non-EEA Corporate Officers.

From 1 January 2021, this differentiation has no longer been needed, becoming instead UK and non-UK Corporate Officers.

Which Companies House forms changed because of Brexit?

The forms in IRIS Company Secretarial that have been updated to take account of the changes are: AA01, LL AA01, AP02, LL AP02, AP04, CH02, LLCH02, CH04, CS01, IN01, LLIN01.

Note: please ensure you are running at least version 20.3.0 of the software.

Will Companies House accept old forms now Brexit has taken effect?

As of 1 January, IRIS Company Secretarial has automatically produced the latest versions of the forms for electronic submissions. Companies House will reject old versions of paper forms.

What else should I know about Companies House and Brexit?

There are more Companies House filing accounts and FAQs about IRIS software's updates here. https://help.iris.co.uk/IRIS/ODL/Company_Secretarial_FAQs/Brexit_FAQs.htm

And Companies House has further information as well here on how to file company accounts in the light of Brexit change.s

How can accountancy software help with Brexit?

IRIS software is fully compatible with the Brexit changes, such as those outlined above. We've always been first on compliance, with a 40 year track record of doing so, be it ELS, FBI, FRS, or MTD.

For more information on how we can help you to submit accounts to Companies House or about our software, email hello@iris.co.uk or call 0344 225 1525.

f

Disclaimer

Iris Enterprise Software Ltd. published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 19:17:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:12pYellen Sees Risk of Longer, More Painful Recession Absent More Economic Aid
DJ
03:10pCommonwealth LNG, Gunvor aim to accelerate stalled LNG plant via fuel tenders
RE
03:06pMINISTRY OF INDUSTRY COMMERCE AGRICULTURE AND FI : Jamaica and the region must develop strong quality Infrastructures
PU
02:49pOutlook darkens for Wall Street as Biden's regulators take shape
RE
02:32pIndependent pandemic review panel critical of China, WHO delays
RE
02:32pEuro zone pledges continued fiscal support against COVID, to work on recovery plans
RE
02:29pItaly's UniCredit to narrow down search for new CEO - sources
RE
02:28pNAWG NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF WHEAT GROWERS : Applauds USDA for Finalizing Quality Loss Adjustment in WHIP+
PU
02:26pOil companies, aid groups plan to press Biden to allow Venezuela fuel swaps
RE
02:18pBREXIT AND COMPANIES HOUSE FORMS : what has IRIS done?
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PRODWARE : PRODWARE : Shows Strong Business Performance in Q4 2020
2TOTAL SE : Oil Giant Total Buys Stake in World's Biggest Solar Developer
3EXCLUSIVE: Trump admin slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others, sources say
4Global stocks waver as COVID-19 fears trump recovery hopes
5Carmaker Stellantis shares star in European debut

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ