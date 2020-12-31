Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Brexit brings sadness for the shopkeepers of Calais

12/31/2020 | 11:59am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: EU flag are placed on broken glass and British flag in this illustration picture taken

CALAIS, France (Reuters) - Shopkeepers in the French port of Calais expressed sadness on Thursday in the hours before Britain's final exit from the European Union.

    After clinching a last-gasp trade deal a week ago, Britain will leave Europe's single market at midnight French time.

    Jerome Pont, manager of the Calais Vins liquor store, which normally counts on British visitors for 30% of sales, said he was saddened by Brexit and businesses in the town would have to establish new ties with the United Kingdom.

    "I'm very attached to Britain, I really love Britain," Pont said. "They'll remain our neighbours or even almost like our cousins."

    For centuries, the fortunes of Calais have been intertwined with Britain, whose shores 23 miles (37 km) away are clearly visible across the Channel.

    Even with the deal, uncertainties remain, especially with regard to limits on the amount of alcohol British customers can take home.

    Pont said the store will focus on customers in northern France, although the possibility of Britons still coming to Calais to buy cheaper wine gives him some hope.

    "If the British come back, that would be the cherry on top, or as the English say, the icing on the cake," he said. "And we do love the icing on the cake."

    Iris Crespo, manager of La Maison du Fromage et des Vins, a nearby wine and cheese shop, said the time was right for Britain to leave. But Brexit had led to disappointment among businesses in Calais, with fewer Britons visiting.

    "We thought that in the two months of November and December, we'll have strong earnings since they would come back to stock up," she said, but this did not happen because of Brexit and COVID-19.

    Sebastien Fournier, communications chief for Emile Fournier et Fils, which specialises in smoked fish, did not expect immediate losses. But a year from now, earnings would be down by 7% to 12%, he said.

    He added: "If our English friends are no longer here, no big deal, we'll make do without them, and we'll continue to move forwards."

(Reporting by Manuel Ausloos and Ardee Napolitano; Editing by Giles Elgood)


© Reuters 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:35pBritain backtracks over Brexit curbs on cross-border swaps trading
RE
12:28pA divided United Kingdom casts off into the Brexit unknown
RE
12:13pეროვნული ბანკი ფინანსური ანგარიშგების საერთაშორისო სტანდარტებზე (ფასს) გადასვლის Ʈ
PU
12:13pგამოქვეყნდა ჟურნალის "ეკონომიკა და საბანკო საქმის" ახალი ნომერი
PU
12:13pNATIONAL BANK OF GEORGIA : საქართველოს ეროვნულ ბანკს კომერციული ბანკების გაჯანსაღებისა და რეზოლუციის სრ&
PU
12:07pNATIONAL BANK OF KAZAKHSTAN : Қазақстанда қолма-қол ақшасыз есеп айырысу белсенділігі артқан
PU
12:05pU.S. jobless claims dip but show recovery has long way to go
RE
11:59aBrexit brings sadness for the shopkeepers of Calais
RE
11:58aTrump heads back to Washington early amid showdown with Congress
RE
11:57aRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : RBI Announces Rate of Interest on Floating Rate Savings Bond, 2020 (Taxable) – FRSB 2020 (T) for the Period January 2021- June 2021
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Intel has few good options as investor demands break-up
2Exxon signals up to $20 billion writedown to overwhelm 4th-qtr gains in oil, chemicals
3McConnell thwarts Trump bid for $2,000 coronavirus economic relief checks
4EXCLUSIVE: Chinese regulators probe Ant Group's equity investments - sources
5SHIN POONG PHARM.CO.,LTD. : A (markets) journal of the plague year

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ