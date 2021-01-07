Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Brexit deal ‘cautiously' welcomed by ACCA, but clarity is still needed

01/07/2021 | 07:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) has been reviewing the recent UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement (UK-EU TCA) and considers the agreement brings a broad level of certainty for businesses in the UK, Europe and globally about the status of trade in goods and services, the movement of people and tariffs.

However, the global professional body says what's missing is absolute clarity about this deal's impact on the accountancy profession in the UK, EU and globally. It is disappointing to see barriers in the deal which effectively means the end of mutual recognition of professional qualifications, including those for accountancy.

Given this situation, it is uncertain how successful the mechanism for future mutual recognition agreements will be, but ACCA will work tirelessly to ensure its current and future MRAs are forged in the best interest of its members and the profession. ACCA also asserts that there is more work to be done on this deal, especially for financial services.

Helen Brand, chief executive of ACCA sits on the government's Trade Advisory Group for professional advisory services and says: 'For our members and future members, it's welcome news that a deal has been agreed. While we anticipate opportunities ahead, there are still gaps - hence our cautious welcome.

'A significant gap is the status of financial services' equivalence, with further negotiations to commence with a deadline set for 31 March. The deal also reveals major EU carve-outs about the scope for UK service providers to access their EU customers.'

Continue reading here.

Disclaimer

European Movement International published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 12:41:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:54aConagra's profit forecast beat powered by at-home snacking demand
RE
07:53aALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:53aConagra's profit forecast beat powered by at-home snacking demand
RE
07:52aCHUBB : Statement from Chubb Chairman and CEO Evan G. Greenberg on U.S. Election Results
PR
07:51aRIB SOFTWARE : RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 01 / 2021)
EQ
07:51aPRESS RELEASE : RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 01 / 2021)
DJ
07:50aGold slips as rallying U.S. yields dull appeal
RE
07:50aAir Freight Monthly Analysis - November 2020
PU
07:50aASBURY AUTOMOTIVE : Caroffer's New Group Trade Platform Helps Dealers Optimize Profitability And Automate Inventory Management Across Multiple Stores
PR
07:50aLPKF LASER : Gets a Buy rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Investors reposition for stimulus, spending and tax as they look to Biden
2Oil drillers shrug off Trump's U.S. Arctic wildlife refuge auction
3U.S. considering adding Alibaba, Tencent to China investment ban -sources
4DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Danish prosecutors drop money laundering charges against ex-Danske Bank st..
5J SAINSBURY PLC : Britain's Sainsbury's raises profit outlook after stellar Christmas

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ