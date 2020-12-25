Brexit's Unwinding of Integration With EU to Test -2

The pandemic has created similar upheavals, but at a much faster pace, with painful disruption to sectors such as hospitality and tourism, and windfalls for online grocery shopping and delivery services. It has, economists say, exposed weaknesses in the British economy that had been building for years. Business investment, already weak, fell more sharply in Britain in the first half of 2020 than in neighboring countries. The economy is heavily reliant on consumer spending, which also took a steeper dive in Britain during lockdowns than it did elsewhere.

Hande Küçük, deputy director of the National Institute for Economic and Social Research, a nonpartisan think tank, said one difficulty is that the disruption from Brexit and Covid-19 won't fall evenly across the U.K. economy. For instance, supermarkets have been buoyed during the pandemic by consumer stockpiling and online orders, but are at risk from disruption to just-in-time, cross-border supply chains if crossings get jammed.

"We can't rely on less Covid-sensitive sectors to take us out of this crisis because they will be dealing with the implications of Brexit," Dr. Küçük said.

The twin reorientation "could leave deep and painful scars on the British economy," NIESR said in November.

