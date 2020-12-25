Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Brexit's Unwinding of Integration With EU to Test -2-

12/25/2020 | 08:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The pandemic has created similar upheavals, but at a much faster pace, with painful disruption to sectors such as hospitality and tourism, and windfalls for online grocery shopping and delivery services. It has, economists say, exposed weaknesses in the British economy that had been building for years. Business investment, already weak, fell more sharply in Britain in the first half of 2020 than in neighboring countries. The economy is heavily reliant on consumer spending, which also took a steeper dive in Britain during lockdowns than it did elsewhere.

Hande Küçük, deputy director of the National Institute for Economic and Social Research, a nonpartisan think tank, said one difficulty is that the disruption from Brexit and Covid-19 won't fall evenly across the U.K. economy. For instance, supermarkets have been buoyed during the pandemic by consumer stockpiling and online orders, but are at risk from disruption to just-in-time, cross-border supply chains if crossings get jammed.

"We can't rely on less Covid-sensitive sectors to take us out of this crisis because they will be dealing with the implications of Brexit," Dr. Küçük said.

The twin reorientation "could leave deep and painful scars on the British economy," NIESR said in November.

--Laurence Norman in Brussels contributed to this article.

Write to Jason Douglas at jason.douglas@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-25-20 0839ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:40aBrexit's Unwinding of Integration With EU to Test -2-
DJ
08:40aBrexit's Unwinding of Integration With EU to Test U.K. Economy
DJ
08:37aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF MALAYSIA : Media Release - Retail Price of Petroleum Products For The Period of 25 December until 01 January 2
PU
08:25aChina's central SOEs assets to near 69t y
PU
08:25aChina's land port sees surge in rapeseed impo
PU
08:25aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : BRI cooperation to deepen Ukraine-China relati
PU
07:16aWith Brexit, the U.K. Finds Sovereignty Doesn't Necessarily Mean Getting Its Way
DJ
06:08aChina extends tariff exemptions for imports of some U.S. products for one year
RE
06:03aPolitics overhangs U.S. Christmas as government shutdown nears, COVID aid uncertain
RE
05:47aChina's Nov soybean imports from U.S. surge on year after trade deal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANALYSIS: Brexit trade deal sparks relief but UK market will bear scars
2Novak says Russia backs OPEC+ 500,000 bpd oil output hike from February
3S&P 500 : 'Santa Claus rally' threatened by COVID-19 resurgence, Georgia elections
4Mayor of major French fishing port warns of Brexit deal uncertainties
5UK fishing industry disappointed by Brexit deal "fudge"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ