Brexit threats not helpful in solving N.Ireland problems, says EU

09/26/2021 | 04:54am EDT
FILE PHOTO: News conference resilience of Europe's economic and financial system in Brussels

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union warned Britain on Sunday that triggering a safeguard clause in its Brexit deal governing trade with Northern Ireland was "not helpful" and the country should instead pursue solutions.

"I don't think that that is the first approach, we should try and find solutions. I think threats are not helpful and I think Article 16 is used in very extreme circumstances," EU financial services commissioner Mairead McGuinness told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show.

Article 16 of the Northern Irish protocol, which covers post-Brexit trade between Britain and Northern Ireland, details so-called safeguard measures, which allow either party to take unilateral action if there is an unexpected negative effect arising from the agreement.

(Reporting by William James and Elizabeth Piper)


© Reuters 2021
HOT NEWS