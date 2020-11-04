Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Brian Brockman named vice president, Communications, Nissan U.S. and Canada

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 02:00pm EST

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nissan has promoted company veteran Brian Brockman to the role of vice president, Communications, U.S. and Canada. Brockman will lead communications efforts in these critical markets as the company accelerates its Nissan NEXT global transformation.

In this role, Brockman will lead efforts to tell the company’s transformation story, promote corporate and product initiatives and provide communications counsel to the organization.

He will be based in Franklin, Tennessee and report to Jérémie Papin, vice chairman, North America.

“Brian has more than 20 years of corporate, product and employee communications, as well as extensive media relations expertise,” said Papin. “He is the right person to lead Nissan’s communications efforts as we transform our business, our product and our company culture with Nissan NEXT.”

Brockman began his Nissan career as a corporate communications manager for the Midwest region, and served in a wide range of leadership roles within the communications function. Most recently, he oversaw product efforts as director, Communications – Nissan Division U.S. He also previously served as director for Nissan Group U.S. communications and director of communications for Nissan’s U.S. employees.

Brockman holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from Xavier University.

Brockman replaces Travis Parman, who recently left Nissan to pursue an opportunity outside the automotive industry.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissanusa.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

Media Contact:
Dan Passe
Director, Corporate Communications
Nissan Group of North America
Phone: (615) 725-5264
Email: Dan.Passe@nissan-usa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9fe3a836-793f-4516-a0d7-52fa92b18980

Primary Logo

Brian Brockman

Nissan has promoted company veteran Brian Brockman to the role of vice president, Communications, U.S. and Canada.
© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:19pHASBRO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:17pBANKWELL FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:16pKristi Hubbard Assumes CEO Role at Younique
PR
02:16pStaff Report for the 2020 Article IV Consultation
PU
02:15pWall Street turns on pollsters as U.S election leaves markets in limbo
RE
02:15pKADANT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:14pT MOBILE US : Mobile o Pay $200 Million Fine Over Federal Lifeline Program
DJ
02:11pFORD MOTOR : to Discuss Connected Vehicles at Deutsche Bank AutoTech Conference on Nov. 10
BU
02:08pHACKETT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:07pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : kicks off official TV channel on Amazon's video platform
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 futures surge as investors eye tight election race
2CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORAT : China slams the brakes on Ant Group's $37 billion listing
3S&P 500 : Finance executives fret as U.S. presidential vote too close to call
4Wall Street soars as investors price in gridlock in Washington
5VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND A/S : - Interim financial report, third quarter 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group