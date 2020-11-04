Brian Brockman named vice president, Communications, Nissan U.S. and Canada

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nissan has promoted company veteran Brian Brockman to the role of vice president, Communications, U.S. and Canada. Brockman will lead communications efforts in these critical markets as the company accelerates its Nissan NEXT global transformation.



In this role, Brockman will lead efforts to tell the company’s transformation story, promote corporate and product initiatives and provide communications counsel to the organization.

He will be based in Franklin, Tennessee and report to Jérémie Papin, vice chairman, North America.

“Brian has more than 20 years of corporate, product and employee communications, as well as extensive media relations expertise,” said Papin. “He is the right person to lead Nissan’s communications efforts as we transform our business, our product and our company culture with Nissan NEXT.”

Brockman began his Nissan career as a corporate communications manager for the Midwest region, and served in a wide range of leadership roles within the communications function. Most recently, he oversaw product efforts as director, Communications – Nissan Division U.S. He also previously served as director for Nissan Group U.S. communications and director of communications for Nissan’s U.S. employees.

Brockman holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from Xavier University.

Brockman replaces Travis Parman, who recently left Nissan to pursue an opportunity outside the automotive industry.

