Brian D. DeSoto Promoted to Divisional President within Great American's Property & Casualty Group

04/05/2021 | 10:01am EDT
Great American Insurance Group is pleased to announce that Brian D. DeSoto has been promoted to Divisional President of its Great American Risk Solutions Division.

Brian D. DeSoto has been promoted to Divisional President within Great American’s Property & Casualty Group. (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. DeSoto began his career in law, specializing in bankruptcy and commercial litigation, prior to joining Great American’s Corporate Claims Division in 2008. In 2010, he joined the Specialty E&S Division, now known as Great American Risk Solutions, with responsibility for Claims Operations. In 2014, Mr. DeSoto assumed the role of Divisional Senior Vice President overseeing Underwriting, Operations and Accounting as well as other Divisional functions.

Mr. DeSoto is a graduate of Harvard College with a Bachelor of Arts in History and Literature, cum laude. He also earned his Juris Doctor (JD) from the University of Oregon School of Law. Additionally, he holds the Associate in Claims (AIC), Associate in Surplus Lines (ASLI), and Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) designations.

About Great American Insurance Group

Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, the operations of Great American Insurance Group are engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialty commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of traditional fixed and indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions, broker-dealer and registered investment advisor markets. Great American Insurance Company has received an “A” (Excellent) or higher rating from the A.M. Best Company for more than 110 years (most recent rating evaluation of “A+” (Superior) affirmed October 28, 2020). The members of Great American Insurance Group are subsidiaries of American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG), also based in Cincinnati, Ohio. AFG’s common stock is listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFG. On January 27, 2021, AFG announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to sell its annuity business to Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company. The sale is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.


© Business Wire 2021
