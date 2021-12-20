Log in
Brian Domby, MD Now Performing Innovative MACI Procedure to Repair Damaged Cartilage

12/20/2021 | 04:12pm EST
TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Medical Clinic is proud to announce Dr. Brian Domby, MD as one of the select orthopaedic surgeons in the Tampa Bay area now conducting the innovative MACI Procedure. Based on extensive research, the MACI procedure is an innovative way to restore cartilage by harvesting a patient's own cells to regrow cartilage.

A board-certified orthopaedic surgeon, Dr. Domby specializes in orthopaedic surgery and sports medicine. Dr. Domby is the team physician for the Tampa Bay Lightning, USA Women's Hockey, US Figure Skating, and many other local organizations. To learn more about Dr. Domby, please visit his profile on the Florida Medical Clinic website.

In 1993, Florida Medical Clinic founders set their sights on one ideal: to provide a better way to organize and deliver high-quality and cost-effective health care to the community.

Today, Florida Medical Clinic is proud to include over 380 providers and nearly 2,000 employees in more than 50 locations across Florida's East Pasco and Hillsborough counties. Facilities include two urgent care clinics and three ambulatory surgery centers. Florida Medical Clinic doctors offer care in more than 40 different medical specialties.

Through 28 years of growth, ever-evolving patient needs, and a global pandemic, Florida Medical Clinic has maintained dedication to our mission of being the best choice for patients in our community.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brian-domby-md-now-performing-innovative-maci-procedure-to-repair-damaged-cartilage-301448535.html

SOURCE Florida Medical Clinic


© PRNewswire 2021
