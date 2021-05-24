Brian H. Hook Appointed Vice Chairman of Cerberus Global Investments

Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. (“Cerberus”), a global leader in alternative investing, today announced that Brian H. Hook has been appointed Vice Chairman of Cerberus Global Investments, LLC, an affiliate of Cerberus focused on international business and investment strategies.

In this role, Mr. Hook will have a broad mandate across regions, asset classes, and sectors, working closely with Cerberus’ investment platforms, operations affiliates, and portfolio companies to drive long-term value.

“We are excited to welcome Brian to the Cerberus family,” said Stephen Feinberg, Cerberus Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer. “He is a proven leader who understands how to create and sustain shared value. His extensive experience and strategic thinking will help us further identify opportunities for our investors and business partners around the world.”

Chairman of Cerberus Global Investments, Vice President Dan Quayle, said, “I have known Brian for more than twenty years and witnessed his consistent ability to address complex challenges with innovative solutions. He is a trusted advisor with strong global relationships, and I am thrilled to welcome him to the Firm’s leadership team and work closely with him again.”

Mr. Hook commented, “Cerberus is a trusted partner to many of the world’s most respected investors because of its integrity and track record. For more than a quarter century, Cerberus has pioneered how to combine capital solutions and operating expertise to create value. I look forward to working across its global platforms to help investors and companies succeed.”

A veteran diplomat and corporate lawyer, Mr. Hook has served in the administrations of three U.S. Presidents: President George H.W. Bush, President George W. Bush, and President Donald J. Trump. During the Trump Administration, he served as Senior Advisor to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Senior Advisor to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, U.S. Special Representative for Iran, and Director of the State Department’s Policy Planning Staff. He was a key official on the team that negotiated peace agreements between UAE-Israel, Bahrain-Israel, Sudan-Israel, and Morocco-Israel, known collectively as the Abraham Peace Accords. He also led the creation of the Free and Open Indo-Pacific strategy and the deepening of ties between the United States and India.

Mr. Hook held a number of senior positions in the Bush Administration, including Assistant Secretary of State for International Organizations; Senior Advisor to the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations; Special Assistant to the President for Policy at the White House; and Counsel in the Office of Legal Policy at the Department of Justice.

From 2009 to 2017, he founded and managed Latitude, LLC, an international strategic consulting firm based in Washington, D.C. He was a corporate lawyer at Hogan & Hartson from 1999 to 2003.

Mr. Hook currently serves on the Board of Trustees of the Woodrow Wilson International Center at the Smithsonian Institution. His many foreign policy articles have been published by The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal and he has been featured by major media outlets around the world for his commentary on international affairs.

About Cerberus

Founded in 1992, Cerberus is a global leader in alternative investing with approximately $55 billion in assets across complementary credit, private equity, and real estate strategies. We invest across the capital structure where our integrated investment platforms and proprietary operating capabilities create an edge to improve performance and drive long-term value. Our tenured teams have experience working collaboratively across asset classes, sectors, and geographies to seek strong risk-adjusted returns for our investors. For more information about our people and platforms, visit us at www.cerberus.com.

