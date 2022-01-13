Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Brian L. Wolff Named EEI's Chief Strategy Officer

01/13/2022 | 11:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
WASHINGTON (January 13, 2022) - The Edison Electric Institute (EEI) today announced that Executive Vice President of Public Policy and External Affairs Brian Wolff also has been named EEI's Chief Strategy Officer in recognition of his demonstrated leadership, political acumen, and the creative and focused approach he takes to advancing EEI's public policy priorities on behalf of America's investor-owned electric companies.

"By approving this expansion of Brian's role and his responsibilities, EEI's Board has recognized the ongoing value that Brian delivers on behalf of EEI's member companies," said EEI President Tom Kuhn. "Brian is at the forefront of promoting our industry's clean energy transformation and recently led a delegation of member company executives in Glasgow during the COP26 climate change meetings. He has helped to strengthen the issue management process and advocacy efforts of EEI through his work to advance our strategic priorities and to meet the growing opportunities and challenges facing our industry and the customers and communities we serve," added Kuhn.

In 2021, Wolff was named one of The Hill's top lobbyists and was included on the Washingtonian's list of most influential people. He serves as co-chair of the Stanford Professionals in Energy alumni group and actively supports the University of Arkansas, where he serves on the university's Alumni Board and is a member of the Chancellor's Society. In addition, Wolff serves on the boards of the Public Affairs Institute, Capital Area REACH program, and the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Institute. He is a Presidential Leadership Scholar, having completed this prestigious program in 2018.

Wolff directs EEI's communications and member engagement, customer solutions, government relations, and political and external affairs teams. He also serves as the executive vice president of the Edison Foundation.

Disclaimer

EEI - Edison Electric Institute published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 16:10:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
11:23aIIROC Trading Halt - SX
AQ
11:21aVUZIX : CES Final Roundup
PU
11:21aESPRINET S P A : Investor Day, Kepler Cheuvreux
PU
11:21aNVIDIA : How Retailers Meet Tough Challenges Using NVIDIA AI
PU
11:21aOPSENS : 52-109 F2 CEO Certification
PU
11:21aOPSENS : 52-109 F2 CFO Certification
PU
11:21aGOLDEN DAWN MINERALS : Drilling Permit for Tam O'Shanter Copper Gold Property, Greenwood BC in Final Stage
PU
11:21aOPPENHEIMER : Two Oppenheimer Analysts Named Tip Ranks Best Performers
PU
11:21aMERCIALYS : Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract
PU
11:21aLEONARDO S P A : and the Italian Secretariat General of Defence/National Armaments Directorate sign AW169M LUH helicopter Acquisition Contract for Austria
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stabilisation signs emerge after inflation palpitations
2Nokia Oyj : to deploy high performance optical backbone for WINDTRE
3ARCELORMITTAL : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
4China Evergrande secures payment extension as more developers race to a..
5FTSE 100 retreats from 2-year high

HOT NEWS