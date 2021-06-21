Log in
Brian McKnight Brings Soulful Sounds to June 25 Virtual Music Show for Overseas U.S. Military Personnel

06/21/2021 | 10:15am EDT
Joint Base Andrews, MD, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) has launched its amazing lineup of Country musical talent for their summer concert series, Heat Wave, exclusively for military members overseas to enjoy. The concerts are accessible across AFE’s website, YouTube, and Facebook Watch, allowing military personnel and their families around the world to experience top-tier performances on their own schedules in their respective time zones.

Created exclusively by AFE for military audiences, the 2021 Heat Wave series features top Country artists up close and personal. It kicked-off June 15 with singer-songwriter Rodney Atkins, who was joined by fellow entertainers Lee Brice, Josh Turner and Jennifer Smestad, plus American Idol winner Scotty McCreery, and hit vocal band Parmalee for unforgettable collaborative and individual performances.

The June 25 show features the silky voice of Brian McKnight, who rose to fame with hit song and album Anytime, which went double platinum in 1997. Then he exceeded his own success with the triple-platinum album/single Back at One in 1999 on the Motown Records label. Soulful and deep, the song resonated with country artist Mark Wills who covered it that same year.

The final show in the Heat Wave series will be released June 29, just in time for Independence Day. The Grand Ole Opry Salutes America’s Heroes show, features a sparkling lineup of popular artists including the powerhouse band Lady A, multi-platinum award-winner Luke Combs, legendary country star Lee Greenwood, singer-songwriter Carly Pearce, American Idol star Lauren Alaina and Nashville Star winner Chris Young.

The musicians have prepared special sets to perform for this unique audience of dedicated Americans deployed or stationed overseas.

“This exciting lineup of popular American musical artists kick-starts the summer off with upbeat music and a heartfelt message of gratitude to our military members across the globe,” said Brian Burke, AFE Marketing & Business Analyst.

The full artist lineup and schedule is available at the Heat Wave hub.

About Armed Forces Entertainment: Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) is the official agency of the Department of Defense providing quality entertainment to U.S. military personnel serving overseas, primarily at contingency operations and in remote and isolated locations. Now in its 70th year, AFE brings a touch of home through music, sports and comedy entertainment to more than 400,000 troops annually, providing our dedicated military members much-needed downtime.

For more information, schedules, and downloadable images, visit: www.armedforcesentertainment.comFacebookInstagram, Twitter or YouTube


Gregory Valdez
Roger Christian & Co.
713-516-0462
Gregory@rc-co.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
HOT NEWS