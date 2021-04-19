Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Brian Morrissey, Former Principal Deputy General Counsel for the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Rejoins Sidley in D.C.

04/19/2021 | 12:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sidley Austin LLP is pleased to announce that Brian Morrissey, who previously served in senior roles at the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the U.S. Department of Justice, has rejoined the firm’s White Collar: Government Litigation and Investigations practice as a partner in Washington, D.C. He will represent clients in high-stakes enforcement actions, regulatory disputes, and other complex litigation.

As Treasury’s Principal Deputy General Counsel — the second-highest ranking attorney in the Department — Mr. Morrissey led multiple initiatives to implement the CARES Act and other COVID-19 relief measures, including the Paycheck Protection Program. He advised the Treasury Secretary and senior officials on a wide range of legal issues, managed significant litigation and congressional oversight matters, and supervised teams of attorneys in areas including financial regulation, tax, international trade, economic sanctions, anti-money laundering, and cybersecurity.

Prior to that, Mr. Morrissey served in leadership positions at the U.S. Department of Justice, as Counselor to the Attorney General, and Deputy Associate Attorney General where he provided strategic oversight and advice on high-profile civil, antitrust, environmental, and tax matters. He is also a former law clerk to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

“We're very pleased to welcome Brian back to Sidley,” said Mark Hopson, co-leader of Sidley’s global Litigation group and managing partner of the firm’s Washington, D.C. office. “Brian’s expertise will allow him to provide important guidance to clients who are addressing the impact of COVID-19 on government enforcement actions and regulatory priorities. We look forward to Brian rejoining our stellar litigation and regulatory teams in Washington.”

Sidley has approximately 750 litigation lawyers in North America, Asia, and Europe that practice in virtually every area of business disputes, including commercial trials, intellectual property, class action defense, appellate, international arbitration, and white collar. The firm’s “built-to-win” approach to litigation earned Sidley recognition as a finalist in The American Lawyer’s 2020 “Litigation Department of the Year” competition. “Built-to-win” emphasizes diversity, bringing together dynamic, cross-functional teams from different disciplines, practices, and perspectives to handle the most complex litigation matters and deliver winning results.

With 2,000 lawyers in 20 offices around the globe, Sidley is a premier legal adviser for clients across the spectrum of industries. Follow Sidley on Twitter @SidleyLaw.

Attorney Advertising - Sidley Austin LLP, One South Dearborn, Chicago, IL 60603, +1 312 853 7000. Sidley and Sidley Austin refer to Sidley Austin LLP and affiliated partnerships as explained at www.sidley.com/disclaimer.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:21pMCDONALD  : and BTS Partner to Offer the Supergroup's Favorite Order →
PU
12:21pQUIZ : How well do you know your '90s country stars?
PU
12:21pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK PHOSAGRO  : PhosAgro Launches Test Production at new MAP Line in Volkhov
EQ
12:21pRETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.  : Receives Notice of Intent to Extend Government Contract
BU
12:19pWall Street slips from record levels; Tesla drops after fatal car crash
RE
12:19pNUROSOFT  : 2020 Annual Financial Report (en)
PU
12:19pINTERPARFUMS  : Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Annual General Meeting of April 23, 2021
PU
12:19pCENIC  : Recognizes California and Israeli Teams for Remote Collaboration on Underwater Archeological Dig
BU
12:19pCERNER  : Britain's Kantar clinches deal to buy Vista-backed Numerator
RE
12:18pBrian Morrissey, Former Principal Deputy General Counsel for the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Rejoins Sidley in D.C.
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Coinbase Chief Executive Armstrong sold $291.8 million in shares on opening day
2EXCLUSIVE: China's Ant explores ways for Jack Ma to exit as Beijing piles pressure - sources
3THE 'METAVERSE' BET: crypto-rich investors snap up virtual real estate
4What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
5DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar slumps to 6-week low, Bitcoin steadies after weekend drop

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ