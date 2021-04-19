Brian Morrissey, Former Principal Deputy General Counsel for the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Rejoins Sidley in D.C.

Sidley Austin LLP is pleased to announce that Brian Morrissey, who previously served in senior roles at the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the U.S. Department of Justice, has rejoined the firm’s White Collar: Government Litigation and Investigations practice as a partner in Washington, D.C. He will represent clients in high-stakes enforcement actions, regulatory disputes, and other complex litigation.

As Treasury’s Principal Deputy General Counsel — the second-highest ranking attorney in the Department — Mr. Morrissey led multiple initiatives to implement the CARES Act and other COVID-19 relief measures, including the Paycheck Protection Program. He advised the Treasury Secretary and senior officials on a wide range of legal issues, managed significant litigation and congressional oversight matters, and supervised teams of attorneys in areas including financial regulation, tax, international trade, economic sanctions, anti-money laundering, and cybersecurity.

Prior to that, Mr. Morrissey served in leadership positions at the U.S. Department of Justice, as Counselor to the Attorney General, and Deputy Associate Attorney General where he provided strategic oversight and advice on high-profile civil, antitrust, environmental, and tax matters. He is also a former law clerk to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

“We're very pleased to welcome Brian back to Sidley,” said Mark Hopson, co-leader of Sidley’s global Litigation group and managing partner of the firm’s Washington, D.C. office. “Brian’s expertise will allow him to provide important guidance to clients who are addressing the impact of COVID-19 on government enforcement actions and regulatory priorities. We look forward to Brian rejoining our stellar litigation and regulatory teams in Washington.”

Sidley has approximately 750 litigation lawyers in North America, Asia, and Europe that practice in virtually every area of business disputes, including commercial trials, intellectual property, class action defense, appellate, international arbitration, and white collar. The firm’s “built-to-win” approach to litigation earned Sidley recognition as a finalist in The American Lawyer’s 2020 “Litigation Department of the Year” competition. “Built-to-win” emphasizes diversity, bringing together dynamic, cross-functional teams from different disciplines, practices, and perspectives to handle the most complex litigation matters and deliver winning results.

