Brickson Diamond Joins Gentreo's Board to Generate New Partnerships and Uncover Exceptional Diverse Talent

BOSTON, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gentreo is pleased to announce today that Brickson Diamond will be joining their board. Diamond is eager to launch the diversity-focused estate planning company into its next stage of sustained growth.

As a board member, Diamond will leverage his deep connections to execute Gentreo's diversity and inclusion objectives.

Gentreo holds firmly to the belief that everyone should be able to protect their family with an estate plan. Equality is a core company value, and as a board member, Diamond will leverage his deep connections and network in order to successfully execute Gentreo's diversity and inclusion objectives. By bringing Diamond's extensive background in financial services, and his proven experience in diverse talent sourcing to their board, Gentreo will be better poised to grow into a company that serves and employs people from all races, beliefs, and backgrounds.

Diamond is a former operating executive in the professional member association space with a track record of identifying and developing diverse business leaders. He previously enjoyed a long-tenured career in financial services with a specific focus on high net worth clients and is currently CEO of Big Answers, LLC , which supports clients by combining diversity, equity, and inclusion innovations with a strategic focus.

Additionally, Diamond is a Co-Founder and Board Chair of The Blackhouse Foundation , where he applies his expertise in strategy development, partner cultivation, program development, and other key areas. Brickson holds a BA in Organizational Behavior and Management from Brown University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

"We are thrilled that Brickson has joined our board. His leadership experience, business acumen, relationship development, and professional integrity are unmatched, and we are excited to collaborate with Brickson to make Gentreo even better for our users and our team," Renee Fry , CEO of Gentreo, said.

"Gentreo is changing the way estate planning is done, making it possible for everyone to protect what they care most about. As a board member, I am excited to be a part of building and developing this team and company into something great for every life it touches," Brickson Diamond said.

About Gentreo™: Founded in 2018, Gentreo™ is an online estate planning platform that makes estate planning affordable and accessible to all. Based in Boston, Gentreo was created by sisters Renee and Julie Fry with the mission of helping families protect what matters most to them. Through Gentreo, users can create state-specific documents and securely store and share their documents. From designating a Health Care Proxy, Power of Attorney, or Pet Power of Attorney, to creating a Will or a Trust, the cost of services is a fraction of working with an attorney. Gentreo is not a law firm or a substitute for a law firm or attorney or an attorney's advice or recommendations. For more information, visit www.gentreo.com , or connect with Gentreo on Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

SOURCE Gentreo Inc.