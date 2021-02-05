Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bridge Mutual and AllianceBlock Partner to Provide Compliant Coverage to DeFi

02/05/2021 | 12:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOUSTON, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - Bridge Mutual, the decentralized, peer-to-peer discretionary coverage platform for digital assets, today announced a partnership with AllianceBlock, a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 protocol that bridges traditional and decentralized finance. Through this partnership, Bridge Mutual and AllianceBlock will provide traditional investors with a compliant bridge to DeFi protected by decentralized coverage. 


AllianceBlock will integrate Bridge Mutual into its P2P lending platform, allowing Bridge Mutual to provide coverage to lenders and investors. Bridge Mutual will leverage AllianceBlock’s pioneering multi-pair liquidity mining platform to offer BMI token holders instant liquidity via staking, with high APY rewards for a range of pairs. Bridge Mutual will also work to monetize its platform through the AllianceBlock Data Tunnel. 


“Partnering up with quality projects like AllianceBlock that already have meaningful real-world collaborations, including the London Stock Exchange, is one of the primary ways we’ll accomplish making crypto mainstream,” said Mike Miglio, CEO of Bridge Mutual. “We’re excited to change the world with AllianceBlock by opening up a direct channel for consumers in the AllianceBlock capital market to provide and purchase discretionary coverage through either of our platforms.”


“Discretionary coverage is a very important part of our ecosystem, so we are excited to partner with Bridge Mutual and leverage each other's technologies,” said Rachid Ajaja, CEO of AllianceBlock. “We look forward to building an ecosystem where all participants have access to the best products while mitigating the ever-present risk of smart contract failure, hacks, and the resultant loss of collateral value.” 


Last year, an estimated $200 million USD in digital assets were lost in attacks on major digital asset services. Bridge Mutual mitigates the risk of loss of funds resulting from hacked or exploited smart contracts, exchange hacks or theft, price crashes in stablecoins, and other digital asset vulnerabilities by creating a platform that allows users to provide and purchase discretionary coverage. 


To stay up to date with the latest developments with both Bridge Mutual and AllianceBlock, please join their Telegram communities at https://t.me/bridge_mutual and https://t.me/allianceblock


About AllianceBlock
AllianceBlock ($ALBT) is building the first globally compliant decentralized capital market. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that automates the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. Incubated by three of Europe’s most prestigious incubators: Station F, L39, and Kickstart Innovation in Zurich, and led by a heavily experienced team of ex-JP Morgan, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs investment bankers, and quants, AllianceBlock is on the path to disrupt the $100 trillion securities market with its state-of-the-art and globally compliant decentralized capital market.
Website | Telegram | Discord | CoinGecko | White Paper | Green Paper | Token Economics


About Bridge Mutual
Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, p2p/p2b discretionary risk coverage platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide coverage, decide on policy payouts, as well as share profit and get compensated for adjudicating claims. Bridge Mutual’s token, $BMI, witnessed an explosive TGE on January 30, 2021 and aims to take and hold the throne of risk coverage platforms on the market.


Learn more about Bridge Mutual at:
Website | Telegram | Medium | Twitter | CoinGecko | Token Economics



Media Contact: Transform Group, bridgemutual@transformgroup.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:18aSURVEY : COVID-19 concerns could mean more takeout and tech for Super Bowl LV
GL
06:17aIBERDROLA S A : Energy balance Q4 2020
PU
06:17aB-FXITT Flash Sale Operation Results 5th Feb 2021
PU
06:17aFORTINET : Long-Term Security Considerations for Remote Super Users
PU
06:17aBNP PARIBAS : Risk Factors as at 5 February 2021
PU
06:17aRedHawk Announces New Orders Top $12.0 Million
PR
06:17aSIRIUS XM : Carrie Underwood reflects on her career, family & more on Storme Warren's podcast
PU
06:17aCAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
06:17aOPEN TEXT : Fast and resilient supply chain? You're going to need a better VAN
PU
06:17aThe Music Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of $230 Million Initial Public Offering
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1KOSS CORPORATION : GameStop, 'Reddit rally' stocks slide more, Yellen vows scrutiny
2WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. : One of the few top U.S. Black CEOs, Merck's Ken Frazier to retire
3'To the moon' or to a lawyer, GameStop investors cope with stock's rollercoaster
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : backed Kuaishou more than doubles in Hong Kong debut after $5.4 billion I..
5South Korea unveils $43 billion plan for world's largest offshore wind farm

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ