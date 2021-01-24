Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bridgewater's Dalio sees U.S. divided, in 'terrible financial state'

01/24/2021 | 03:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Bridgewater Associates' Dalio speaks at the 2017 Forbes Under 30 Summit in Boston

(Reuters) - Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio wrote on Twitter on Sunday that the United States is still in a "terrible financial state" and remains "terribly divided", but added he liked what he heard from President Joe Biden at his inauguration.

The hedge fund billionaire wrote that the question was whether the president and both parties in Congress would work together "for peace and prosperity that addresses the big wealth, values, and opportunity gaps we're now seeing."

Dalio has previously criticized https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-wallstreet-dalio/u-s-income-inequality-a-national-emergency-billionaire-ray-dalio-idUSKCN1RG2VU a widening wealth gap and under-investment in public education in the United States, which he has linked to lower high school graduation rates, greater disparity in test scores, and lower teacher pay.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:43pBiden to impose South Africa travel ban to combat new COVID-19 variant -CDC
RE
03:25pU.S. CDC reports 416,010 deaths from the coronavirus
RE
03:13pSaudi Arabia names Fahad al-Mubarak as new central bank governor
RE
03:07pBridgewater's Dalio sees U.S. divided, in 'terrible financial state'
RE
03:06pSingapore's StashAway says now manages $1 billion in assets
RE
03:00pBiden to impose South Africa travel ban to combat new COVID-19 variant -sources
RE
03:00pBiden order will also reinstate travel ban for most non-u.s. citizens who have been in 26 other european countries -- cdc officials
RE
03:00pNew entry ban on most non-u.s. citizens who have traveled to south africa will take effect on jan. 30 - cdc officials
RE
03:00pBiden will sign order monday reinstating entry ban on most non-u.s. citizens who have traveled to uk, ireland, brazil -cdc officials
RE
03:00pBiden will bar travel from south africa to the united states by most non-u.s. citizens to address new covid-19 variant spread-- u.s. cdc officials
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : Germany urges Taiwan to help ease auto chip shortage
2ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. : Bullish Stock Bets Explode as Major Indexes Repeatedly Set Records
3China Is Joining the Global Push to Rein In Tech Giants
4ASOS PLC : Asos is front-runner to buy Topshop brand, Sky News says
5New Zealand probes first 'probable' community COVID-19 case in months

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ