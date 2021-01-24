Bridgewater's Dalio sees U.S. divided, in 'terrible financial state'

The hedge fund billionaire wrote that the question was whether the president and both parties in Congress would work together "for peace and prosperity that addresses the big wealth, values, and opportunity gaps we're now seeing."

Dalio has previously criticized https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-wallstreet-dalio/u-s-income-inequality-a-national-emergency-billionaire-ray-dalio-idUSKCN1RG2VU a widening wealth gap and under-investment in public education in the United States, which he has linked to lower high school graduation rates, greater disparity in test scores, and lower teacher pay.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)