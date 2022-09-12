Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bridgewater's Jensen says markets not fully pricing the crisis

09/12/2022 | 05:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Greg Jensen, co-chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates, said on Monday that prices in financial markets have not been fully priced to a recession and that the hedge fund can create returns to investors by shorting assets.

"I think the biggest mistake right now is the belief we're going to return to essentially prices similar to the pre-COVID," Jensen said at a hedge fund conference in New York.

Jensen said investors are not pricing how constrained policy makers would be to intervene in an inflationary environment. For this reason, he said a recession is likely to last longer and to be large and difficult.

In his bearish outlook for the global economy, he said markets will likely react to a European crisis only when it is "deeply upon us", while the United States is the center of the financial bubble most at risk to what is happening now. Given this scenario, Jensen said the world's biggest hedge fund can create returns to investors by shorting some assets. Bridgewater has been shorting European stocks this year, for instance. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl and Svea Herbst-Bayliss in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51pBridgewater's Jensen says markets not fully pricing the crisis
RE
05:45pAMERICA TO USHER IN 'NATIONAL PURPOSE' TO END CANCER : Biden
RE
05:41pBurkina Faso military leader takes over defence portfolio in cabinet reshuffle
RE
05:34pPeruvian lawmakers elect new legislative leader from opposition party
RE
05:33pChile launches plan to boost investment to address weakened economy
RE
05:32pDogecoin Gained 0.36% to $0.064 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pEthereum Lost 1.99% to $1724.26 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pBitcoin Gained 3.48% to $22396.11 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:28pSoy, corn futures hit June highs after U.S. cuts harvest estimates
RE
05:27pStronger Dollar Drags on Oracle's 1Q Earnings -- Currency Comment
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Adobe, Next, Redrow, The Berkeley Group, Vistr..
2New Data from Arcutis STRATUM Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of Roflumilast Foam..
3Dutch shareholders threaten to sue Philips over recall -media
4Micron breaks ground on $15 billion U.S. chip plant, says more to come ..
5Disney CEO lays out early plan for digital future

HOT NEWS