Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Brief overview on publication of Balance of payments, international investment position and external debt of the Republic of Uzbekistan for 2020 26 Mar 2021

03/26/2021 | 03:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
26 Mar 2021

The main factors that influenced the formation of the balance of payments indicators of the Republic of Uzbekistan in 2020 were changes in the internal and external conditions associated with the ongoing coronacrisis, which led to a reduction in foreign trade, a slowdown in global business activity and an increase in financial risks.

In addition, taking into account the fact that in 2020 introduction of quarantine measures in countries sending money transfers to Uzbekistan was not nation wide and formalization of cash brought in by individuals transfers to residents remained at the level of corresponding period of 2019. Also, observed positive dynamics in world gold prices partially offset the decline in exports.

Under the influence of the above factors, the current account formed with a deficit of USD 3.1 billion (USD 3.4 billion in 2019). At the same time, the negative trade balance (goods and services) and primary income (USD 8.2 billion) was partially offset by the positive balance of secondary income (USD 5.1 billion).

Negative balance of the financial account amounted to USD 4 billion due to the growth of financial liabilities of residents (USD 11.0 billion), as well as the acquisition of financial assets by residents (USD 7.0 billion).

The net international investment position of the Republic of Uzbekistan as of the end, 2020 equaled USD 20.4 billion. An analysis of the international investment position by sectors of the economy showed that in 2020, the general government and other sectors retain the position of «net creditor», while the banking sector is a «net borrower».

As of January 1, 2021, the total external debt of the Republic of Uzbekistan accounted for USD 33.8 billion, of which USD 21.3 billion - government and government guaranteed external debt, and USD 12.5 billion - non guaranteed external debt.

Publication

Statistics

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 07:24:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:49aUNITED INTERNET AG  : Barclays remains its Buy rating
MD
03:47aConsumer bounce lifts China shares; blue-chips break 5-week losing streak
RE
03:47aNORDEA BANK ABP : Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act
AQ
03:47aCAIXABANK S A  : completes legal procedures for merger with Bankia to become the leading bank in Spain
PU
03:46aSOTKAMO SILVER AB : Notice of annual general meeting in sotkamo silver aktiebolag (publ) on 27 april 2021
AQ
03:46aKONGSBERG GRUPPEN  : signs agreement worth 1.7 billion NOK for deliveries to F-35 Joint Strike Fighter
AQ
03:45aPHOTOCURE ASA : Exercise of employee share options
AQ
03:45aCARASENT : Annual Report 2020
AQ
03:45aIMI  : Hydronic enables data centre growth
PU
03:45aIMI  : Care and courage deliver uninterrupted service in Italy
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Burberry becomes first luxury brand to suffer Chinese backlash over Xinjiang
2Suez blockage sets shipping rates racing, oil and gas tankers diverted away
3BAIDU INC SHARES SET TO OPEN DOWN 9.09% IN HONG KONG
4New wave of 'hacktivism' adds twist to cybersecurity woes
5ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : Aviva sells Polish business to Allianz for $2.9 billion
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ