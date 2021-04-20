BriefCam : Extends Advanced Video Analytics Platform for Multi-Site Deployments to Boost Operational Intelligence and Situational Awareness Across Sites

Latest Product Release Enables Aggregated Video Analytics Across Remote Locations and Enhances Accuracy for Face Matching

BriefCam, the industry’s leading provider of Video Content Analytics solutions, today released BriefCam v6.0, which introduces the new deployment option of a multi-site architecture. This enables businesses with multiple, distributed locations to view aggregate data from all remote sites to uncover trends across locations, optimize operations and boost real-time alerting and response – all while continuing to reap the benefits of BriefCam's powerful analytics platform for making video searchable, actionable and quantifiable.

Multi-location businesses, such as retail franchises, building management companies, and chain establishments, are often challenged to understand why certain sites are more successful, productive, or optimized effectively for safety than others. Leadership is left wondering what factors are responsible for success, how less profitable stores can be optimized to drive more traffic and sales, or what measures can be put in place to increase safety across all locations.

BriefCam v6.0 unlocks the valuable insights hidden within volumes of video content across multiple locations, making video searchable and actionable for increased productivity, safety and ROI. Businesses can aggregate and compare such features as visitor paths, dwell time, customer demographics, traffic hotspots and background changes -- across locations, all on one centralized management dashboard. This insight can help organizations develop strategies to enhance the customer experience, improve retention, optimize product placement and marketing, boost sales and protect consumers.

“As the adoption of video analytics has grown, businesses have learned that its value goes beyond safety and security to encompass business intelligence and operational efficiencies,” said Igal Dvir, BriefCam VP, Product & Technology. “Our multi-site architecture takes it a step further, allowing our customers to glean lessons from their highest performing localities in order to maximize the success of all locations.”

The BriefCam Multi-Site Solution is a federated BriefCam system comprised of a centralized Hub at the data center and BriefCam servers at each individual site.

Aggregated data at the Hub from the site servers to support: Centralized RESEARCH dashboards Centralized RESPOND alerts

Local processing of site video to: Preserve data privacy, only video metadata leaves the site Send RESEARCH data and RESPOND alerts to the Hub

Site-based capabilities: Video investigations using REVIEW RESPOND rules and RESEARCH source management Watchlists management Local administration



BriefCam v6.0 also features accuracy and performance improvements, including an improved face recognition engine that increases in the wild face matching detection by 17%. Face matching with face masks is also supported, and the accuracy of this capability has been dramatically enhanced with this latest release. These improvements enable greater acceleration of video investigations and situational awareness by rapidly matching faces in video, both forensically and in real-time.

About BriefCam

BriefCam® is the leading provider of video analytics software that enables people, companies, and communities to unlock the value of video surveillance content. Delivering accurate, flexible, and comprehensive solutions, BriefCam’s video analytics platform provides valuable insights for accelerating investigations, increasing situational awareness, and enhancing operational intelligence.

VIDEO SYNOPSIS ® technology is a registered trademark of BriefCam, Ltd. For more information about BriefCam’s video content analytics solutions, visit https://www.briefcam.com/.

