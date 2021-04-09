Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Briefing note on application of moratoria established by law and by the banking sector up to 31 March 2021 (366 KB)

04/09/2021 | 06:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

09.04.2021

Briefing note on application of moratoria established by law and by the banking sector up to 31 March 2021

To address the economic and social impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, several support measures have been approved for workers, households and vulnerable groups. These measures include the introduction of legislative moratoria on mortgage debts1 and the temporary suspension of payment obligations deriving from non-mortgage loan agreements for individuals who are economically vulnerable as a consequence of the health crisis caused by COVID-19, in accordance with the criteria established in the regulations.2 Further, with the intention of allowing loan repayment deferrals on a broader scale, and in addition to the deferral measures initially envisaged in the legislative moratoria, a special system has been established for moratoria agreements between lenders and their customers through the banking sector associations.3 These banking sector moratoria relate both to mortgage and non-mortgage loans. Two new moratoria were approved in early July 2020 relating to the tourism sector and the public transport of goods and the charter bus sector.4 Lastly, in early February 2021, the application deadline and duration of the legislative moratoria were extended, and these two aspects of all the moratoria were in general adapted to the guidelines published by the European Banking Authority (EBA).5

  1. Initially, the moratoria only affected main residence mortgages, but the measures were subsequently extended to include property used by self-employed entrepreneurs and professionals for their economic activity, as well as rented housing other than the main residence in cases in which the mortgagor/lessor ceased to receive rent payments by application of the measures introduced to assist tenants as a consequence of the state of alert.
  2. See, respectively, Royal Decree-Law 8/2020 of 17 March 2020 (last update, 30 March 2021) and Royal Decree- Law 11/2020 of 31 March 2020. The definition of economic vulnerability includes conditions prior to the pandemic (for example, having in general a level of income that is three times lower than the IPREM, a Spanish public income indicator) and other conditions ensuing from the pandemic (for example, becoming unemployed).
  3. Royal Decree 19/2020 of 26 May 2020 includes special moratoria measures under a sectoral framework agreement, broadening the range of persons eligible for debt deferrals beyond the economically vulnerable and allowing the latter to extend their deferrals when the legislative moratoria come to an end.
  4. The moratorium relating to the tourism sector is regulated by Royal Decree-Law 25/2020 of 3 July 2020 on urgent measures to support economic recovery and employment. The moratorium relating to transport is regulated by Royal Decree-Law 26/2020 of 7 July 2020 on economic recovery measures to address the impact of COVID-19 on transport and housing. In contrast with the previous three moratoria, which relate only to natural persons, these two new moratoria also apply to legal persons.
  5. See Royal Decree-Law 3/2021 of 2 February 2021 adopting measures to narrow the gender gap and on other Social Security and economic matters.

1/5

This briefing note updates that published a month ago6 and presents the information available on the application of the moratoria established by law and by the banking sector, with the data submitted by institutions to the Banco de España. The information may be summarised as follows (see tables attached):

  • More than 270,000 applications for legislative moratoria on mortgage loan payments had been received, of which almost 225,000 had been granted. The outstanding amount of loan payments suspended stood at over

€20.2 billion.

  • Almost 440,000 applications for legislative moratoria on non-mortgage loan payments had been received, of which 373,000 had been granted. The outstanding amount of loan payments suspended stood at more than

€2.8 billion.

  • Over 870,000 applications for banking sector moratoria had been received, of which more than 843,000 had been granted. The outstanding amount of loan payments suspended was over €33.5 billion.
  • For all three types of moratorium, the vast majority of borrowers and guarantors benefiting from these measures (over 70%) are wage and salaried workers.
  • In the case of self-employed workers, the breakdown by sector of activity shows that, for all three types of moratorium, the main sectors benefiting from the measures are wholesale and retail trade, accommodation and food service activities, and other services, followed at some distance by professional, scientific and technical activities, transport, and construction. Together these sectors account for almost 80% of the total moratoria granted for self-employed workers.
  • For the two most recently approved types of moratorium, related to the tourism and transport sectors, the number of applications received and granted is much lower. Specifically, 2,167 applications had been received for legislative moratoria on mortgage loans for property used in tourism, of which 1,692 had been granted. The outstanding amount of loan payments suspended stood at more than €2.3 billion. In turn, 2,929 applications for legislative moratoria had been received from the transport sector, of which 2,511 had been granted. The outstanding amount of loan payments suspended was over €195 million.

6 Briefing note on application of moratoria established by law and by the banking sector up to 28 February 2021.

2/5

Table 1. Information on legislative mortgage debt moratoria, total system

APPLICATIONS

Number

Moratoria applications submitted

271,307

Moratoria applications granted

224,967

LOANS SUSPENDED

€m

Total system loans

(€m)

Outstanding amount of loans suspended

20,257

469,710

BORROWERS BENEFITING FROM MORATORIA MEASURES*

Number

Percentage

Wage and salaried workers

269,167

72.2

Self-employed (entrepreneurs or professionals)

103,416

27.8

GUARANTORS*

Number

Percentage

Wage and salaried workers

72,157

91.2

Self-employed (entrepreneurs or professionals)

7,002

8.8

BREAKDOWN OF SELF-EMPLOYED BORROWERS BY CNAE

Number

Percentage

(Spanish National Classification of Economic Activities)

A Agriculture, forestry and fishing

1,660

1.6

B Mining and quarrying

65

0.1

C Manufacturing

4,828

4.7

D Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

151

0.1

E Water supply

83

0.1

F Construction

5,707

5.5

G Wholesale and retail trade

19,792

19.1

H Transportation and storage

7,202

7.0

I Accommodation and food service activities

20,035

19.4

J Information and communication

1,058

1.0

K Financial and insurance activities

489

0.5

L Real estate activities

1,539

1.5

M Professional, scientific and technical activities

8,019

7.8

N Administrative and support service activities

2,923

2.8

O Public administration and defence; compulsory social security

42

0.0

P Education

2,180

2.1

Q Human health and social work activities

2,706

2.6

R Arts, entertainment and recreation

2,814

2.7

S Other service activities

22,070

21.4

  • The number of borrowers benefiting from the suspension measures does not coincide with the number of moratoria applications granted because one loan may include more than one borrower. Similarly, the number of guarantors benefiting from the suspension measures does not coincide with the number of moratoria applications granted because they do not all include a guarantor.

3/5

Table 2. Information on legislative suspension of payment obligations deriving from non-mortgage loan

agreements, total system

APPLICATIONS

Number

Payment suspension applications submitted

439,145

Payment suspension applications granted

373,092

LOANS SUSPENDED

€m

Total system loans

(€m)

Outstanding amount of loans suspended

2,823

182,034

BORROWERS BENEFITING FROM MORATORIA MEASURES*

Number

Percentage

Wage and salaried workers

314,229

73.3

Self-employed (entrepreneurs or professionals)

114,168

26.7

GUARANTORS*

Number

Percentage

Wage and salaried workers

13,416

78.1

Self-employed (entrepreneurs or professionals)

3,771

21.9

BREAKDOWN OF SELF-EMPLOYED BORROWERS BY CNAE

Number

Percentage

(Spanish National Classification of Economic Activities)

A Agriculture, forestry and fishing

1,415

1.2

B Mining and quarrying

59

0.1

C Manufacturing

4,212

3.7

D Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

131

0.1

E Water supply

103

0.1

F Construction

5,090

4.5

G Wholesale and retail trade

20,670

18.1

H Transportation and storage

11,665

10.2

I Accommodation and food service activities

22,652

19.9

J Information and communication

1,331

1.2

K Financial and insurance activities

654

0.6

L Real estate activities

1,242

1.1

M Professional, scientific and technical activities

6,995

6.1

N Administrative and support service activities

2,865

2.5

O Public administration and defence; compulsory social security

55

0.0

P Education

2,302

2.0

Q Human health and social work activities

2,296

2.0

R Arts, entertainment and recreation

3,332

2.9

S Other service activities

26,910

23.6

  • The number of borrowers benefiting from the suspension measures does not coincide with the number of moratoria applications granted because one loan may include more than one borrower. Similarly, the number of guarantors benefiting from the suspension measures does not coincide with the number of moratoria applications granted because they do not all include a guarantor.

4/5

Table 3. Information on banking sector moratoria, total system

APPLICATIONS

Number

Payment suspension applications submitted

871,914

Payment suspension applications granted

843,332

LOANS SUSPENDED

€m

Total system loans

(€m)

Outstanding amount of loans suspended

33,665

651,744

BORROWERS BENEFITING FROM MORATORIA MEASURES*

Number

Percentage

Wage and salaried workers

909,724

80.6

Self-employed (entrepreneurs or professionals)

218,880

19.4

GUARANTORS*

Number

Percentage

Wage and salaried workers

83,740

89.9

Self-employed (entrepreneurs or professionals)

9,381

10.1

BREAKDOWN OF SELF-EMPLOYED BORROWERS BY CNAE

Number

Percentage

(Spanish National Classification of Economic Activities)

A Agriculture, forestry and fishing

8,624

3.9

B Mining and quarrying

356

0.2

C Manufacturing

10,409

4.8

D Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

337

0.2

E Water supply

220

0.1

F Construction

12,502

5.7

G Wholesale and retail trade

41,370

18.9

H Transportation and storage

17,652

8.1

I Accommodation and food service activities

37,581

17.2

J Information and communication

2,918

1.3

K Financial and insurance activities

2,257

1.0

L Real estate activities

4,014

1.8

M Professional, scientific and technical activities

24,871

11.4

N Administrative and support service activities

6,342

2.9

O Public administration and defence; compulsory social security

191

0.1

P Education

4,517

2.1

Q Human health and social work activities

5,897

2.7

R Arts, entertainment and recreation

5,735

2.6

S Other service activities

33,109

15.1

  • The number of borrowers benefiting from the suspension measures does not coincide with the number of moratoria applications granted because one loan may include more than one borrower. Similarly, the number of guarantors benefiting from the suspension measures does not coincide with the number of moratoria applications granted because they do not all include a guarantor.

5/5

Disclaimer

Banco de España published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 10:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:28aAITKEN SPENCE  : Invests in Another Renewable Energy Project in Hydropower
PU
06:28aDEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
06:27aDERMAPHARM  : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
06:26aOTRS  : 10 Digital Transformation Tips for Startups
PU
06:26aEQS-NEWS : How Firerock Holdings Becomes 'An -2-
DJ
06:26aEQS-NEWS : How Firerock Holdings Becomes 'An Incredible Player' among All the Giants
DJ
06:22aSTARLITE  : Shaoguan(04/09)
PU
06:21aMAGLE CHEMOSWED  : announces the final acquisition of PharmaCept GmbH
AQ
06:20aBiden faces key test on EV battery trade dispute
RE
06:20aJET2  : Statement on the Global Travel Taskforce Framework
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BEYOND MEAT, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Impossible Foods in talks to list on the stock market - sources
2Apple argues it faces competition in video game market as 'Fortnite' trial nears
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: China set to clear Tencent's $3.5 billion Sogou deal subject to data sec..
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : union drive losing by wide margin with nearly half the votes counted
5World stocks hit record high, powered by Wall Street

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ