Briefing sessions for external users of Banco de España statistics

The Statistics section of the Banco de España website has undergone significant improvements in the last two years, in particular, the reorganization of all its contents. As a complement to this remodelling, the Banco de España will organise a series of online training sessions over the coming months.

The first session, scheduled for 3 June, aims to explain the changes in the section and to introduce users to the content published, how to locate it and how to use it efficiently.

For further details about the session, please access this page. Please, be aware that the session will be held only in Spanish.

Download and import the date in your calendar: ICS.