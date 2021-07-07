Log in
Bright MLS : Expands Leadership with Key Executive Hire

07/07/2021 | 03:32pm EDT
Industry Expert Rene Galicia from NAR has joined Bright MLS to lead the next phase of the company’s subscriber-centric strategy

Bright MLS, the leading multiple listing service (MLS) in the Mid-Atlantic representing 95,000 real estate professionals, announced Rene Galicia, JD has joined the Company’s leadership team as EVP, Customer Advocacy. Galicia’s appointment highlights Bright’s dedication and commitment to subscribers, ensuring customer advocacy and complete satisfaction. The addition of Mr. Galicia marks another significant expansion to the Company’s leadership team, following the previously announced appointment of Abhinav Gupta (previously of CoreLogic), as Head of Digital Product Management earlier in January 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210707005863/en/

Rene Galicia, EVP, Customer Advocacy, Bright MLS (Photo: Business Wire)

Rene Galicia, EVP, Customer Advocacy, Bright MLS (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Galicia brings nearly 20 years of customer advocacy experience in the real estate industry to Bright MLS. He previously served in leadership positions at National Association of Realtors (NAR) and California Regional MLS, Inc. In addition, while at NAR, he served as a liaison to the Council of Multiple Listing Services (CMLS) and the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO).

“In listening to our subscribers, we know we must continue to learn and further define the overall subscriber journey to improve the user experience. Rene has the expertise needed to lead the next phases of our subscriber-centric approach,” said Brian Donnellan, President & CEO of Bright MLS. “Our industry is built on relationships and Rene is a leader who truly understands how to build connections on shared values. Rene has a deep understanding of the issues that our Broker and Agent subscribers manage on a daily basis, navigating their respective businesses through the ever-changing market and industry.”

“This is the perfect time to join such an innovative and customer-centric company as the residential real estate industry continues to dramatically transform,” said Galicia. “It’s undeniable that subscriber success is a part of Bright’s culture, and I look forward to helping improve the overall customer journey in this role.”

About Bright MLS

Bright MLS’s real estate service area spans 40,000 square miles throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, including Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. As a leading multiple listing service (MLS), Bright supports over 95,000 real estate professionals who in turn serve the more than 20 million homeowners in our footprint. In 2020, Bright’s customers facilitated $116.3B in real estate transactions through our system. For more information, please visit www.brightmls.com


© Business Wire 2021
