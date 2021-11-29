Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bright Peak Therapeutics Appoints Jacob Chacko, M.D., as Chair of its Board of Directors

11/29/2021 | 04:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN DIEGO and BASEL, Switzerland, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Peak Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing next-generation cytokine immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced that it has appointed Jacob Chacko, M.D., as Chair of its Board of Directors. Dr. Chacko currently serves as President, CEO and member of the Board of Directors of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (Nasdaq: ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance.

“Jacob is an accomplished life-science executive and highly regarded board member with a track record of building leading oncology-focused biotechnology companies,” said Fredrik Wiklund, President and CEO of Bright Peak. “Jacob will bring scientific insights and a wealth of experience in corporate and financial strategy to Bright Peak during an important time in the company’s continued evolution.”

“We welcome Jacob to the Board and look forward to his many contributions to Bright Peak’s future success,” said Dr. Tom Woiwode, Managing Director of Versant Ventures and Bright Peak Board member. “He is the perfect fit for the company’s next stage of growth, given his substantial biotech company leadership experience.”

“I’m excited to join Bright Peak’s Board of Directors and look forward to working alongside the executive team and my fellow board members to build a leading biotechnology company delivering novel and disease-modifying immunotherapies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune disorders,” said Dr. Chacko.

Dr. Chacko has served as CEO of ORIC Pharmaceuticals since April 2018. During Dr. Chacko’s tenure, ORIC has raised over $375mm in private and public financing, including its IPO in April 2020, has advanced its lead program into two Phase 1b trials, has in-licensed two additional programs, and is on track to file three INDs/CTAs in 2021. Prior to ORIC, Dr. Chacko was most recently CFO of Ignyta, a Nasdaq-listed precision oncology company acquired by Roche for $1.9 billion in February 2018. At Ignyta, he had a broad operational role and helped raise over $500 million in capital. Prior to Ignyta, Dr. Chacko was an investor at TPG Capital, where he helped lead teams that completed acquisitions having an aggregate value of over $10 billion. Prior to that, he was a consultant serving healthcare clients at McKinsey & Company.

Dr. Chacko currently serves on the board of directors of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FDMT) and chairs the Western Regional Selection Committee for the Marshall Scholarship. He previously served on the board of directors of Turning Point Therapeutics, Bonti (acquired by Allergan), EnvisionRx (acquired by Rite Aid), RentPath, and the Packard Children’s Health Alliance at the Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford; and he was a board observer to Par Pharmaceutical (acquired by Endo), IMS Health and Quintiles Transnational.

Dr. Chacko concurrently received his MD with AOA honors from UCLA and his MBA with Distinction from Harvard Business School. He also received a MSc from Oxford University as a Marshall Scholar and undergraduate degrees from the University of Southern California, where he graduated as the University Valedictorian.

About Bright Peak

Bright Peak is a privately held biotechnology company based in San Diego, USA and Basel, Switzerland dedicated to creating next-generation cytokine immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease. Bright Peak is pioneering a novel technology to chemically synthesize enhanced and conjugatable cytokines that exploits the potent biological activity of cytokines while avoiding the severe side effects associated with first-generation therapies. Bright Peak’s enhanced cytokines can be easily conjugated to a diverse array of molecules, such as monoclonal antibodies, creating a novel class of “Bright Peak Immunocytokines”. Bright Peak is funded by a syndicate of leading healthcare investors.

Contact: 
info@brightpeaktx.com


Latest news "Companies"
04:06pAnaptysBio Announces Appointment of Daniel Faga to Board of Directors
AQ
04:06pAdagene Announces FDA Clearance of IND for Phase 1b/2 Trial of Anti-CTLA-4 Monoclonal Antibody ADG116 in Combination Therapy with Anti-PD-1 Antibody Pembrolizumab
GL
04:06pAccretion Acquisition Corp. Announces Separate Trading of its Common Stock, Rights, and Warrants, Commencing December 1, 2021
PR
04:06pNavitas Drives Xiaomi's New Ultrafast-Charging Note 11 Pro+ Smartphone
PR
04:06pTTEC Increases its Credit Facility to $1.5 Billion
PR
04:06pCaldolor® Now FDA Approved For Pre-Operative Administration
PR
04:06pGoHealth to Present at the 4th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Dec. 2, 2021
PR
04:06pMondelēz International Appoints Ertharin Cousin to Board of Directors
GL
04:06pAccolade to Participate in the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
GL
04:06pEverQuote to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Time to buy the dip?
2Cyber Monday spending expected to slow as shoppers see fewer deals
3What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4Athenex Announces UK MHRA Validation of the Marketing Authorization App..
5Stocks tumble on new coronavirus variant fear

HOT NEWS