BrightFarms Expands Recalls With Two Spinach Products

By Josh Beckerman

BrightFarms is voluntarily recalling certain spinach packages, an expansion of the recall of several greens announced July 15 due to concerns about salmonella.

The expansion includes BrightFarms Baby Spinach items with UPC codes 5706200439 and 5706200449 that are past expiration date.

In a July 22 update, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a salmonella outbreak now includes 11 cases with two hospitalizations. "Interview data and shopper card records show that seven people ate or bought a variety of BrightFarms packaged salad greens before they got sick," the CDC said.

