Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

BrightFarms Expands Recalls With Two Spinach Products

07/28/2021 | 01:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Josh Beckerman

BrightFarms is voluntarily recalling certain spinach packages, an expansion of the recall of several greens announced July 15 due to concerns about salmonella.

The expansion includes BrightFarms Baby Spinach items with UPC codes 5706200439 and 5706200449 that are past expiration date.

In a July 22 update, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a salmonella outbreak now includes 11 cases with two hospitalizations. "Interview data and shopper card records show that seven people ate or bought a variety of BrightFarms packaged salad greens before they got sick," the CDC said.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-28-21 1345ET

Latest news "Commodities"
02:03pSpot gold eases slightly after u.s. fed policy statement, last down 0.2%
RE
02:03pComex Copper Settles 1.47% Lower at $4.4790 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:03pComex Silver Settles 0.91% Higher at $24.856 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:51pOil up near $75; sharp U.S. inventory drop counters virus worry
RE
01:46pBrightFarms Expands Recalls With Two Spinach Products
DJ
01:14pBIT Mining Shares Rise 10% After Purchase of New Bitcoin Mining Machines
DJ
01:07pGold listless as investors await Fed verdict
RE
01:04pThyssenkrupp nears sale of mining unit to FLSmidth - sources
RE
12:26pICE Canola Weakens in Thin Trade at Midday
DJ
12:09pHigher oil prices secured Mexico's Pemex a quarterly profit; debt swelled
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : ANALYSIS-NO GAIN WITHOUT PAIN: Why China's reform push must hurt investors
2International investor concerns mount over China's tech rout
3Deutsche Bank optimistic on revenues after profit beat
4US stocks tread water, dollar steady as investors await Fed
5TODAY ON WALL STREET: Better-than-expected earnings ahead of the Fed

HOT NEWS