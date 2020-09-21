Brilliant's “Transform Any House Into a Smart Home” Giveaway Announced

Lake City, Colo., Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Builder Media and Brilliant are pleased to offer you a chance to win a Brilliant Home Technology Single Switch Smart Home Control.

The entry form is here.

Brilliant is a touchscreen control panel with built-in Alexa voice control that makes it easy for everyone (family, friends, guests) to control popular smart home products and experiences: lighting, cameras, locks, garages, music, climate, intercom, scenes, and more.

You can transform your house or apartment into an easy-to-use smart home with the award-winning Brilliant Smart Home Control panel and all-in-one mobile app. Instantly gain control over all your smart home products via a single app and display that simply installs in place of any light switch. No more hubs, ugly wires, countertop clutter, or switching multiple apps.

“Smart home technology was once a luxury, but now has become an expectation for home buyers,” says Brilliant VP of Marketing Michael Williams. “Builders who have been reliant on upselling high-end home automation systems to 5-10% of their customers, now have a pathway to install an affordable smart home technology package for any new home build.”

Fill out the form here for contest rules and to enter. The giveaway ends November 14.

When you enter, you also get free access to the “Make Every House a Smart Home” ebook. This resource includes information on:

How the Brilliant system installs and operates.

Best-of-class companies and products that connect with this open-source system.

How Brilliant compares to legacy home automation systems.

Why cell phones and point devices (like Alexa) are not superior home technology systems by themselves.

How Brilliant’s affordability and ease of use will revolutionize the home control industry.

“We are excited to partner with Brilliant on the release of this new ebook because home control is integral to sustainable living,” says Green Builder Media CEO Sara Gutterman. “When you give homeowners an affordable and easy way to control their home, you are giving them the power to manage their energy usage, which is good for their wallet--and good for the planet.”

Want to learn more about this industry-changing technology? Enter the giveaway today!

Contact Cati O’Keefe for more information or to arrange interviews with Brilliant or Green Builder Media at cati.okeefe@greenbuildermedia.com

ABOUT GREEN BUILDER MEDIA

Green Builder Media is the nation’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living, serving more than 200,000 progressive building professionals and millions of consumers who are interested in sustainable living. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence and data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information. The company recently launched COGNITION Smart Data, a pioneering data services offering that combines artificial intelligence technology with user-specific metadata to achieve comprehensive, proprietary market insights.

Attachment

Cati O'Keefe Green Builder Media 513-532-0185 cati.okeefe@greenbuildermedia.com