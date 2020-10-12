Log in
Brillio : Bolsters Strategic Focus on Inorganic Growth

10/12/2020 | 08:02am EDT

Company to reinforce its emphasis on scale to help enterprises with digital transformation

Brillio, a leading digital technology consulting and solutions company, today announced it will be emphasizing its inorganic growth strategy heading into 2021, further underscoring its commitment to becoming the leading digital technology service provider in the world. The announcement comes just a few months after the acquisition of Cognetik, a data analytics services provider based in the U.S. and Romania.

Helping to enable Brillio’s strategy is its partnership with one of the world’s leading multi-asset investment firms, Bain Capital Private Equity (Bain Capital), which announced a majority stake ownership in Brillio in January 2019. Bain Capital has a long track record of partnering with management teams of technology and digital services companies to accelerate growth.

To lead the execution of its inorganic growth strategy, Brillio announced the appointment of Shiv Pathak as Global Head of Corporate Development. Prior to joining Brillio, Shiv led corporate merger and acquisition activities in the cloud services market at Cognizant Technology Solutions. During his 9-year tenure in corporate development at Cognizant, he executed several acquisitions globally across multiple service domains.

“M&A is an important element of our growth strategy and Shiv’s addition will help accelerate the execution of our ambitious growth,” said Raj Mamodia, Founder and CEO of Brillio. “I am excited to have a leadership team with a strong track-record of delivering success and a passion to scale Brillio. Thanks to all ‘Brillians’ and their unreasonable focus on our clients, we are on our way to strong growth in 2020 despite the pandemic.”

About Brillio

At Brillio, our customers are at the heart of everything we do. We were founded on the philosophy that to be great at something, you need to be unreasonably focused. That’s why we are relentless about delivering the technology-enabled solutions our customers need to thrive in today’s digital economy. Simply put, we help our customers accelerate what matters to their business by leveraging our expertise in agile engineering to bring human-centric products to market at warp speed. Born in the digital age, we embrace the four superpowers of technology, enabling our customers to not only improve their current performance but to rethink their business in entirely new ways. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Brillio has exceptional employees worldwide and is trusted by hundreds of Fortune 2000 organizations across the globe. To learn more follow us @brillioglobal and visit our website at www.brillio.com.


© Business Wire 2020
