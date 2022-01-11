Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

'Bring your own booze' lockdown party heaps pressure on UK PM Johnson

01/11/2022 | 09:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Weekly Cabinet meeting in London

LONDON (Reuters) -Boris Johnson's leadership faced its most serious threat yet on Tuesday after it emerged his private secretary invited over 100 people to a "bring your own booze" party at the British Prime Minister's official residence during a coronavirus lockdown.

Johnson, who won a landslide election victory in 2019, has faced intense scrutiny over the past month after a video emerged showing his staff laughing and joking about a different party also held in Downing Street during a 2020 Christmas lockdown.

Revelations about a series of gatherings that took place in the heart of government have been widely criticised, and prompted opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer to accuse Johnson of lacking the moral authority to lead the country.

The latest, if substantiated by an internal inquiry, would be the most damaging yet for Johnson's future as his own lawmakers show signs of losing patience after a series of scandals, and polls show the party slipping behind Labour.

Johnson and his partner Carrie were among those who gathered with about 40 staff in the garden of Downing Street on May 20, 2020, after the PM's Principal Private Secretary Martin Reynolds sent an invite by email using the pronoun "we", ITV reported.

Johnson's spokesman declined to comment on the report.

At the time, schools were shut to most pupils, and pubs and restaurants were closed, with strict controls on social mixing. Police prosecuted revellers, and people were prevented from bidding farewell in person to dying relatives.

"If the prime minister broke the law, he will resign won't he?" Labour lawmaker Ben Bradshaw asked Paymaster General Michael Ellis who sat alone on the government's front bench in parliament to answer in place of Johnson.

"The prime minister is going nowhere," Ellis said to Labour jeers. Ellis apologised unreservedly for the upset that the allegations had caused.

Only a smattering of Conservative lawmakers attended the debate, and few spoke in support of Johnson.

Labour's Afzal Khan, asking if Johnson would apologise to bereaved families for holding such parties, related how his mother had died alone in hospital in 2020 while he sat in a car outside.

"Even burdened with our grief, my family obeyed the rules," Khan said.

LOCKDOWN PARTIES

A senior government official, Sue Gray, is currently investigating allegations of at least five parties held in government departments last year during lockdown restrictions.

Asked about the claims of Downing Street parties, Johnson told parliament last month that all COVID-19 guidance had been followed, no rules had been broken and that there had been no party in Downing Street.

Opponents said that if Johnson had attended a party during a lockdown, his position would be in danger as such revelry would show disdain for the rules.

"Did the prime minister attend the event in the Downing Street garden on May 20, 2020?," the opposition Labour Party's deputy leader, Angela Rayner, asked. "If the prime minister was there, surely he knew?"

Over recent months, Johnson, 57, has faced criticism over his handling of a sleaze scandal, the awarding of lucrative COVID-19 contracts, the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat and a claim he intervened to ensure pets were evacuated during the Western withdrawal from Afghanistan in August.

London police, who previously declined to investigate the claims of government officials' lockdown gatherings, said on Monday they were in contact with the Cabinet Office over the alleged breaches of health protection laws in Downing Street.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout and William James; Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by William Maclean, Catherine Evans and John Stonestreet)

By Alistair Smout and William James


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.27% 6.3994 Delayed Quote.0.84%
MSCI PERU (GDTR) -1.07% 5412.047 Real-time Quote.7.13%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.24% 74.9236 Delayed Quote.1.10%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:01aTSX falls ahead of Powell's testimony, pot stocks weigh
RE
10:00aTSX falls ahead of Powell's testimony, pot stocks weigh
RE
09:58aBioNTech eyes up to 17 bln euros in vaccine revenue in 2022
RE
09:57aCVS lifts 2021 profit view on higher demand for COVID-19 vaccinations, tests
RE
09:56aU.S. Mint rolls out quarters featuring late author, activist Maya Angelou
RE
09:56aSterling steadies near 23-month high versus euro
RE
09:55aDjokovic free but Australia deportation threat still looms
RE
09:54a'Bring your own booze' lockdown party heaps pressure on UK PM Johnson
RE
09:54aWall Street down ahead of Powell testimony
RE
09:54aIraq to boost southern oil export capacity from second quarter - source
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nokia Says Fiscal Year Operating Margin Topped Guidance on One-Offs
2Stocks rebound as traders buy back in before Fed testimony
3Analyst recommendations: AMD, Danaher, Darktrace, Intel, Tesla...
4Fed's Powell heads to Hill for hearing with inflation in focus
5Delivery Hero Expects Food-Delivery Operations to Break Even in 2nd Hal..

HOT NEWS