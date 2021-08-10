Brinks Home : Appoints Bob Reedy as Chief Operations Officer

Reedy to Oversee Customer Service, Service Delivery, Monitoring and Retention

Brinks Home™ has appointed Bob Reedy as its new chief operations officer, effective immediately. His background in operational transformation, process automation, strategy, and sales integration will help the company provide a best-in-class customer experience while acquiring new customers.

“In his new role as chief operations officer, Bob Reedy will be instrumental in helping us to refine and improve our customer experience and value proposition,” said William E. Niles, chief executive officer, Brinks Home. “Bob Reedy has already helped us with improvements to service delivery and field service, and in this expanded role, he will also be able to improve customer service and alarm response—ensuring we are able to delight our customers for life while also reducing our cost-to-serve.”

Reedy joined Brinks Home in 2019 to lead its operations department, including field technicians, service dealers, the field service call center, operations, and fulfillment distribution. His team will now also encompass the Customer Care organization, including the company’s award-winning Alarm Response Center.

“We will continue to work on providing customers with the best possible experience from the moment they join us,” said Bob Reedy, chief operations officer, Brinks Home. “By leveraging the power of advanced analytics, our Enterprise Data Hub, and cross-functional teams, we will be able to provide customers with an elevated experience in smart home security.”

Before Brinks Home, Reedy was vice president of operational transformation at CenturyLink, where he oversaw the integration of Level 3 Communications, process automation that reduced installation times for key products, the implementation of a Big Data platform, and projects that drove a simplified product portfolio. Reedy also held a vice president role at Windstream, overseeing enterprise applications and IT strategic programs.

Reedy holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Management Information Systems, from Kent State University.

About Brinks Home

Brinks Home is one of the largest home security and alarm monitoring companies in North America. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Brinks Home provides platinum-grade protection to over 950,000 residential and commercial customers through highly responsive, simple security solutions backed by expertly trained professionals. The company has one of the nation’s largest networks of independent authorized dealers and agents—providing products and support to customers in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico—and direct-to-consumer sales of DIY and professionally installed products. To learn more about Brinks Home or how to become an Authorized Dealer, Partner, or Representative, visit brinkshome.com or brinkshome.com/partners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810005814/en/