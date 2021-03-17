Log in
Brinks Home : Announces Long-Term Contract with California-based B&D Security

03/17/2021
Partnership Lays Foundation for Shared Success, Growth

Brinks Home™ has announced a new agreement with B&D Security that extends their partnership for another five years. The new agreement will help both companies expand further into the commercial market, improve Brinks Home’s profitability through a reduction in the up-front cost to acquire accounts, and provide B&D Security with an increased share of long-term revenues.

“This agreement aligns both of our companies around the goal of creating forever customers, and it will continue the rapid growth in our dealer program,” said Wade Gibson, senior vice president Network Sales, Brinks Home. “We have the best dealer program in the industry and are looking for more partners focused on growth and providing world-class service to our customers.”

Based in Southern California, B&D Security has more than 15 years of experience in the smart home security industry.

“Being a dealer for Brinks Home has allowed me to build a business I am proud of,” said Oz Lerma, president, B&D Security. “I am excited to partner with Brinks Home for another 5 years. Their new leadership team has given us the flexibility to focus on what we are best at and really grow our commercial business.”

The new agreement is part of ongoing efforts by Brinks Home to transform its sales network by realigning Brinks Home and its partners’ incentives around creating highly satisfied, long-term customers and enabling dealers, sales representatives, and other sales organizations to partner with Brinks Home in the way that best suits their businesses.

About Brinks Home
Brinks Home is one of the largest home security and alarm monitoring companies in North America. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Brinks Home provides platinum grade protection to over 950,000 residential and commercial customers through highly responsive, simple security solutions backed by expertly trained professionals. The company has one of the nation’s largest networks of independent authorized dealers and agents — providing products and support to customers in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico — as well as direct-to-consumer sales of DIY and professionally installed products. To learn more about Brinks Home or how to become an Authorized Dealer, Partner, or Representative, visit brinkshome.com or brinkshome.com/partners.

About B&D Security
Founded in 1999, B&D Security is headquartered in Bellflower, California, and offers both residential and commercial smart security systems to customers in California and neighboring states. The company’s mission is to create valuable relationships with both customers and partners. To learn more about B&D Security, visit mybdsecurity.com.


© Business Wire 2021
