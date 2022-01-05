Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bristol Myers Squibb Selects ZS To Support Global Commercialization and Analytics Capabilities

01/05/2022 | 09:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Global professional services firm ZS has been selected by leading biopharmaceutical company Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) (NYSE: BMY) to support its worldwide commercial analytics organization. This agreement builds on and expands the existing, successful partnership that BMS and ZS created in 2015.

“We look forward to continuing to serve BMS. It is an honor to help one of the most innovative biopharmaceutical companies in the world transform its analytics capabilities and drive business impact.” said Jaideep Bajaj, chairman of ZS.

The work will support BMS’s Business Insights & Analytics (BIA) group—a global, centralized organization that helps drive business success for all markets and business units across BMS through the appropriate use of data. The scope encompasses areas such as data science, marketing mix, forecasting, business development and brand analytics for more than 65 markets.

“For more than 30 years, BMS and ZS have worked together to solve business challenges and deliver organization-wide impact,” said Rohan Fernando, ZS’s client service lead for BMS. “We are thrilled to continue that partnership and help BMS innovate and drive fact-based decision-making that ultimately helps improve patient outcomes.”

About ZS

ZS is a professional services firm that works side by side with companies to help develop and deliver products that drive customer value and company results. We leverage our deep industry expertise, leading-edge analytics, technology and strategy to create solutions that work in the real world. With more than 35 years of experience and 10,000-plus ZSers in more than 25 offices worldwide, we are passionately committed to helping companies and their customers thrive. To learn more, visit www.zs.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
09:20aZosano Pharma Announces Publication of Clinical Data Demonstrating Comparable Immunogenicity of a Trivalent Influenza Vaccine Formulated on its Transdermal Microneedle System Versus an Intramuscular Injection of the Vaccine at a Higher Dose
AQ
09:20aXT.COM Exchange Releases XTStarter Platform, $5 Million Subscriptions to Grab
NE
09:20aAvalanche Asia Star Fund Makes Strategic Investment in Decentralized Derivatives Protocol KINE
NE
09:18aFord Motor posts 6.8% fall in 2021 U.S. auto sales
RE
09:18aDELTA AIR LINES : A message to SkyMiles members from Delta's Chief Customer Experience Officer
PU
09:18aMEDICENNA THERAPEUTICS : to Participate in Upcoming January Investor Conferences - Form 6-K
PU
09:18aJOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL : Awarded Inaugural NAESCO Industry Award for its $123M Sustainability and Vocational Initiative in State Correctional Facilities
PU
09:18aQUHUO : Announces Full Acquisition of Equity Interest in Lailai - Form 6-K
PU
09:18aNANO DIMENSION : Acquires Global Inkjet Systems; Implements Its Vision for - Form 6-K
PU
09:18aARTNET : In the 1960s, NASA Photographers Captured Glimpses of the Universe. Now, the Iconic Images Are for Available on Artnet Auctions
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent raises $3 billion by trimming stake in Shopee-owner Sea
2Wall Street futures mixed ahead of Fed meeting minutes
3VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
4ELRINGKLINGER AG : Upgraded to Buy by JP Morgan
5Dow posts closing record high for 2nd day, boosted by banks

HOT NEWS