Bristol Myers sees slight 2022 sales growth due to sharply lower Revlimid sales

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Bristol Myers Squibb Co said it
expects significantly lower 2022 sales from its top-selling drug
Revlimid as patents on the drug begin to expire, limiting total
company sales to low-single digit growth for the year.
The company in a presentation prepared for JP Morgan's
healthcare conference said it expects sales from the cancer drug
to be $9.5 billion to $10 billion in 2022. That's lower than
analyst estimates of $10.8 billion for this year and down from
an estimated $12.9 billion in 2021, according to IBES data from
Refinitiv.
The company sees total company sales of $47 billion in 2022.
Analysts on average are forecasting sales of around $47.8
billion.
Chief Commercial Officer Chris Boerner said growth from
existing products like immunotherapy cancer drugs Opdivo and
Yervoy and blood thinner Eliquis, as well as recent drug
launches, "will continue to contribute meaningfully in 2022."
"That combined business will deliver low double-digit growth
in the year and really compensate for the decline that we see
this first year" of Revlimid's loss of exclusivity, he said.
The blockbuster multiple myeloma drug was acquired as part
of Bristol's $74 billion acquisition of Celgene in 2020. It
loses some of its U.S. patent protection this year. Eliquis and
Opdivo’s patents also begin to expire later this decade.
Sales from the three drugs were projected to top $30 billion
in 2021.
The company expects 2022 earnings in the range of $7.65 to
$7.95 per share, according to the presentation.
Bristol Myers also said it is still targeting over $25
billion in annual revenue by the end of the decade from its
recent drug launches, as well as three new drugs for which it
expects to receive U.S. approval this year.
"I think we've put in place the elements to grow," Boerner
said. "We see our new products contributing meaningfully to
growth, particularly as we get into the latter half of the
decade."
(Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Bill Berkrot)