Britain said on Friday that it signed an arrangement with Japan to facilitate future space co-operation including sharing space information, collaborative training and personnel exchanges.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida signed a defence agreement in January, building on their joint project, announced last year, the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP).
On Friday, Britain's Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston said in a statement that the UK and Japan are working closely together and share common values and strategic interests.
"The space domain is critical to our shared security and prosperity, and a vital area of cooperation, underpinned by UK Space Command and the Koku-Jietai," he said.
