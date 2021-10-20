Britain and New Zealand strike free trade deal

LONDON/WELLINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Britain and New
Zealand have reached agreement in principle on a free trade deal
designed to reduce tariffs, improve services trade, and take
London one step closer to membership in a broader trans-Pacific
trade agreement.
Prime ministers Boris Johnson and Jacinda Ardern sealed the
deal in a Zoom call on Wednesday after 16 months of negotiation.
“This is a great trade deal for the United Kingdom,
cementing our long friendship with New Zealand and furthering
our ties with the Indo-Pacific," Johnson said in a statement.
It comes only months after a similar British agreement with
Australia as ministers in London look to flesh out a post-Brexit
pivot away from relying on commerce with the European Union.
New Zealand's prime minister, Ardern, said at a news
conference in Wellington that the trade deal was the country's
best ever.
“This deal serves New Zealand’s economy and exporters well
as we reconnect, rebuild and recover from COVID-19, and look
forward into the future," Ardern said.
All tariffs on all products will be eliminated between both
countries - and a vast majority of these, 97%, will be removed
the day the trade deal comes into force, Ardern said.
It also fully opens up the British market to lamb imports
from New Zealand which upset Britain's farmers.
"The government is now asking British farmers to go
toe-to-toe with some of the most export-orientated farmers in
the world, without the serious, long-term and properly funded
investment in UK agriculture that can enable us to do so,"
National Farmers' Union President Minette Batters said.
Britain stressed the liberalisation will be phased over more
than a decade and said that existing lamb quotas are not fully
utilised.
The deal took longer to reach than expected, coming nearly
two months after a target date, and was criticised by Britain's
opposition Labour Party as harming farmers and failing to
deliver on jobs, exports or economic growth.
However, ministers see it as another stepping stone toward
joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for
Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) - an 11-country bloc including
Australia, Singapore and Mexico.
CPTPP membership has emerged as Britain's top post-Brexit
trade aim after the prospects of a quick and comprehensive deal
with the United States faded. Britain is hoping to become a
member by the end of 2022.
It also aligns with their foreign policy push for more
influence in the Indo-Pacific to try to moderate China's global
dominance.
(Reporting by William James in London and Praveen Menon in
Wellington
Editing by Matthew Lewis)