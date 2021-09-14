Britain and neighbours set out paths for coping with COVID-19

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Britain was setting out its coronavirus
strategy for the winter months on Tuesday, with booster
vaccinations for the most vulnerable and elderly a central part
of the plans for a country with one of the highest COVID-19
death tolls.
Following is a summary of some of the COVID-19 precautions
being taken by Britain and other countries on the European
continent, with states listed in alphabetical order:
BRITAIN:
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has indicated it
will scrap plans for vaccine passports to be required to get
into nightclubs, end some of its emergency COVID powers and use
lockdowns only as a last resort.
The policy is different in Scotland where the devolved
government will require vaccine passports for entry to
nightclubs and other large social gatherings from late
September.
Johnson will lean on vaccines and testing to try and contain
COVID-19 heading into autumn and winter. British officials on
Tuesday recommended COVID-19 boosters be given to all vulnerable
people and those aged over 50, six months after their second
dose.
All 12- to 15-year-olds in England will be offered a
COVID-19 vaccine after top medical advisers said that children
would benefit from reduced disruption to their education.
Health Minister Sajid Javid has also told the BBC he wanted
to "get rid of" PCR tests for travellers as soon as possible.
In July, formal limits on social contact, the instruction to
work from home, and mandates to wear face masks were eliminated.
FRANCE
Aims to have administered a third shot to some 18 million
people by early 2022, an official said in late August after top
health advisory body recommended a booster shot for those aged
65 and over, and for those at risk from existing medical
conditions.
The French authorities require a COVID-19 health pass which
proves the holder has had the vaccine or recently tested
negative for COVID-19, or recovered from the illness in the last
six months. Without it, people cannot enter bars, restaurants,
museums or sports venues.
All travellers, except those fully vaccinated, must present
a negative COVID-19 test.
Face coverings are required on all public transportation and
in all public spaces.
Twelve million French children, who returned to school from
their summer break in early September, wearing masks, were told
by head teachers and President Emmanuel Macron that they should
get vaccinated against COVID-19.
GERMANY
All travellers ages 12 and older must submit proof of
vaccination, a proof of recovery from COVID-19 in the last six
months, or a negative COVID-19 test in order to enter the
country by air, land, or sea.
Medical grade masks are required on all public
transportation.
From October 11, COVID-19 tests will stop being free of
charge, so as to convince people to get vaccinated.
ITALY
The country's medicines agency in early September approved
use of a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines for vulnerable groups
of the population.
Italy has been extending the usage of so-called Green Pass
health documents, which are currently needed for long-distance
and inter-city travel, access to many leisure activities and are
also obligatory for school and university workers.
The pass shows whether someone has received at least one
COVID-19 vaccine dose, has tested negative or has recently
recovered from the virus.
Vaccination is compulsory for all health workers, doctors,
nurses, pharmacists, nursing and care homes staff.
Italy may also eventually make COVID-19 inoculations
compulsory for everyone of eligible age when EU authorities give
full approval to vaccines, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on
Sept. 1.
It is compulsory to wear a mask in all indoor places in
Italy, which has the second-highest COVID-19 death toll in
Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world.
Source: Government websites, Reuters reporting
(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Aditi Sebastian in
Bengaluru, and Emilio Parodi in Milan
Editing by Keith Weir and Philippa Fletcher)