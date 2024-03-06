LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's next auction round to spur renewable power projects will be worth over 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion), government budget documents showed on Wednesday.

The government has set targets for major increases in renewable power to help increase Britain's energy security and meet climate targets.

To help ensure projects are built it holds annual auctions offering renewable power developers a guaranteed price for their electricity.

"The government is providing clarity and certainty for investment into the UK's renewables sector...setting the largest ever budget for a single round of over 1 billion pounds," the budget document said.

($1 = 0.7860 pounds)

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by Kevin Liffey, Kirsten Donovan)

By Susanna Twidale