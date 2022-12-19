Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Britain appoints Sarah Cardell as CEO of competition regulator

12/19/2022 | 09:46am EST
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Business Secretary Grant Shapps said on Monday he had appointed the interim chief executive of the country's antitrust regulator Sarah Cardell to the role on a permanent basis.

Cardell, who was previously a partner at law firm Slaughter and May, has led the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) since July following the departure of Andrea Coscelli.

Shapps said: "Having served at the CMA for over nine years - most recently as interim CEO - Sarah's expertise in competition, regulation and digital markets is unrivalled and she will help to ensure the regulator continues making competition work for consumers and businesses."

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey)


© Reuters 2022
