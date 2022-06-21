Log in
Britain backs offering monkeypox vaccine to broader population

06/21/2022 | 11:42am EDT
Monkeypox vaccination clinic run by CIUSSS public health authorities in Montreal

LONDON (Reuters) - British authorities are recommending gay and bisexual men at higher risk of exposure to monkeypox should be offered a vaccine, as the outbreak of the viral disease gathers pace in Europe.

Although anyone can contract monkeypox, data from the ongoing outbreak suggests the majority of transmission is occurring within the sexual networks of gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men, according to UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Initially, UKHSA had recommended only close contacts of cases, including healthcare workers be offered the vaccine, Imvanex.

More than 2,500 cases of monkeypox have been reported from over 35 countries, outside of Africa where the virus is endemic.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in London. Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2022
