Britain bans Binance in latest cryptocurrency crackdown

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Britain's financial regulator
has ordered Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency
exchanges, to stop all regulated activity and issued a warning
to consumers about the platform which is coming under growing
scrutiny globally.
In a notice dated June 25, the Financial Conduct Authority
(FCA) said Binance Markets Ltd, Binance's UK entity, "must not,
without the prior written consent of the FCA, carry out any
regulated activities...with immediate effect."
Binance did not respond to a request for comment on Sunday.
While trading of cryptocurrencies is not directly regulated
in Britain, offering services such as trading in cryptocurrency
derivatives does require authorisation.
The FCA has told Binance that by June 30 it must display a
notice stating "BINANCE MARKETS LIMITED IS NOT PERMITTED TO
UNDERTAKE ANY REGULATED ACTIVITY IN THE UK" on its website and
social media channels.
It must also secure and preserve all records relating to UK
consumers and inform the FCA this has been done by July 2.
The regulator did not explain why it taken the measures
against Binance, which has said previously that it takes its
legal obligations "very seriously" and engages "with regulators
and law enforcement in a collaborative fashion."
The FCA is stepping up its oversight of cryptocurrency
trading, which has soared in popularity in the Britain along
with other countries around the globe.
Since January, the FCA has required all firms offering
cryptocurrency-related services to register and show they comply
with anti-money laundering rules. However earlier this month it
said that just five firms had registered, and that the majority
were not yet compliant.
Japan's regulator said on June 25 that Binance was operating
in the country illegally, a notice posted on Japan's Financial
Services Agency website showed.
Last month, Bloomberg reported that officials from the U.S.
Justice Department and Internal Revenue Service who probe money
laundering and tax offenses had sought information from
individuals with insight into Binance's business.
In April, Germany's financial regulator BaFin warned the
exchange risked being fined for offering digital tokens without
an investor prospectus.
