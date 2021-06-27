Britain bans Binance's UK ops in latest cryptocurrency crackdown

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Britain's financial regulator
has said Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency
exchanges, cannot conduct any regulated activity and issued a
warning to consumers about the platform, which is coming under
growing scrutiny globally.
In a notice dated June 25, the Financial Conduct Authority
(FCA) said Binance Markets Ltd, Binance's only regulated UK
entity, "must not, without the prior written consent of the FCA,
carry out any regulated activities... with immediate effect."
It also issued a warning to consumers about Binance Markets
and the wider Binance group.
Binance said in a statement that Binance Markets, which it
acquired in 2020, was not yet using its regulatory permissions,
and that the FCA's move would not impact services offered on its
Binance.com website.
"We take a collaborative approach in working with regulators
and we take our compliance obligations very seriously. We are
actively keeping abreast of changing policies, rules and laws in
this new space," a spokesperson said.
Binance announced in June last year that it had bought an
FCA-regulated entity and would use it to offer cryptocurrency
trading services using pounds and euros.
AUTHORISATION
While trading of cryptocurrencies is not directly regulated
in Britain, offering services such as trading in cryptocurrency
derivatives does require authorisation.
The FCA has told Binance that by June 30 it must display a
notice stating "BINANCE MARKETS LIMITED IS NOT PERMITTED TO
UNDERTAKE ANY REGULATED ACTIVITY IN THE UK" on its website and
social media channels.
It must also secure and preserve all records relating to UK
consumers and inform the FCA this has been done by July 2.
The regulator did not explain why it had taken these
measures.
British citizens will still be able to access Binance's
services in other jurisdictions.
The FCA is stepping up its oversight of cryptocurrency
trading, which has soared in popularity in Britain along with
other countries around the globe.
Since January, the FCA has required all firms offering
cryptocurrency-related services to register and show they comply
with anti-money laundering rules. However earlier this month it
said that just five firms had registered, and that the majority
were not yet compliant.
Japan's regulator said on June 25 that Binance was operating
in the country illegally, a notice posted on Japan's Financial
Services Agency website showed.
Last month, Bloomberg reported that officials from the U.S.
Justice Department and Internal Revenue Service who probe money
laundering and tax offenses had sought information from
individuals with insight into Binance's business.
In April, Germany's financial regulator BaFin said the
exchange risked being fined for offering digital tokens without
an investor prospectus.
(Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru and Rachel Armstrong
in London; Editing by Toby Chopra, Alexander Smith and Gareth
Jones)