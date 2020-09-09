Log in
Britain blocks plans for new coal mine in northeast England

09/09/2020 | 03:27am EDT
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London

The British government has refused to allow an open cast coal mine to be built in northeastern England, the minister for Housing, Communities and Local Government Robert Jenrick said.

Northumberland County Council agreed in 2016 that developer The Banks Group could extract 3 million tonnes of coal by cutting an open cast, or surface mine, near Druridge Bay, Highthorn.

Former minister Sajid Javid rejected the application in 2018 following a public inquiry, but this decision was challenged by in the high court and returned for further consideration.

Jenrick said he found the proposal was not environmentally acceptable.

"The proposed development is not likely to provide national, local or community benefits which clearly outweigh its likely impacts," the government said in a document late on Tuesday.

Environmentalists had criticised the plan, saying the mine would destroy an area of natural beauty and that extracting more coal is at odds with international pledges to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

"With the world staring at catastrophic climate change, this is the right decision," Friends of the Earth climate campaigner Tony Bosworth said in a statement.

Supporters of the project had said it could bring much-needed jobs to the region, and help to reduce Britain's reliance on coal imports.

Britain's coal demand was around 8 million tonnes in 2019 government data shows, while indigenous production was around 2.2 million tonnes.

Banks previously said the project would create at least 100 full-time jobs and inject 87 million pounds ($112 million) into the local economy.

Banks did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

By Susanna Twidale

