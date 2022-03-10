Log in
News: Latest News
Britain calls for compensation for countries dependent on Russian energy

03/10/2022 | 03:39pm EST
FILE PHOTO: British Foreign Secretary Truss leaves an interview in Westminster

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's foreign secretary will say on Thursday that the West should look at potential compensation for countries that are particularly dependent on Russian energy.

The United States on Tuesday announced a ban on Russian oil and gas imports, and Britain said it would phase out Russian oil imports by the end of 2022.

European Union leaders are set to agree on Thursday to cut their reliance on Russian fossil fuels. But there is discord among the 27 countries as the EU is far more dependent on Russian energy than Britain or the United States.

Foreign Minister Liz Truss will say in a speech at the Atlantic Council think tank that Europe is heavily dependent on Russian energy, providing a vital source of revenue for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"So it must end," she will say.

"We are working on a G7-wide timeline to cut this dependence once and for all. We should put a ceiling on the percentage of Russian energy imports. We should commit to bringing them down over time. And we should look at potential compensation for countries that are especially dependent on Russian energy," she will say, according to an advanced text provided by her office.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan)


© Reuters 2022
