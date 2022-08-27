Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Britain considering loans to energy suppliers as bills soar -Telegraph

08/27/2022 | 11:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Gas burns from a ring on a domestic cooker

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government's options to support people facing sky-rocketing energy bills include handing loans to energy suppliers that could cut bills by up to 500 pounds ($587) a year, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported on Saturday.

Britain's energy regulator said on Friday energy bills will jump 80% to an average of 3,549 pounds a year from October, spurring calls for urgent government support to households and businesses.

Finance Minister Nadhim Zahawi has prepared a range of options for government support that the next prime minister, who will take office in early September, can consider, the Telegraph said.

Zahawi told the Telegraph he had been working on a plan to help energy suppliers with loans to provide them greater liquidity in a move that could "put a downward pressure on the price cap by anywhere between (400 and 500 pounds)." The idea, previously rejected, was now "back on the table", the newspaper reported.

Increases in wholesale prices are passed on to British consumers through a price cap, calculated every three months.

Other options being drawn up by the finance minister include freezing the price cap, increasing state benefits and a grant scheme for small businesses, the Telegraph said.

Zahawi said he was concerned that only targeting support at those who receive state benefits would leave out others including pensioners and middle-income earners who will also likely struggle to pay their bills.

Soaring energy bills, exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, have driven British inflation to 40-year-highs, but Britain's response has been hampered by the race to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson that runs until Sept. 5.

Liz Truss, the foreign minister and the frontrunner to replace Johnson, has said she would look at doing more to help businesses with soaring energy costs if she becomes prime minister next month.

($1 = 0.8513 pounds)

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, Editing by William Maclean)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:23pBitcoin dips below $20,000
RE
12:18pPakistan floods force tens of thousands from homes overnight
RE
12:13pEU says Serbia, Kosovo settle dispute over identity documents
RE
12:04pBitcoin drops 1.6% to below $20,000
RE
11:53aPutin orders benefit payments for people arriving in Russia from Ukraine
RE
11:38aBitcoin last down 1.2% at $19,996; ether last down 1.96% at $1,4…
RE
11:27aWith new cardinals, pope puts stamp on Church future
RE
11:15aFund manager jupiter in talks to sell 10% stake in £2.5bn starli…
RE
11:12aBritain considering loans to energy suppliers as bills soar -Telegraph
RE
11:03aGermany extends aid package for energy-intensive firms
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1New CATL m3p batteries can improve energy density by 10%-20% - chairman
2UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE- THERE IS A REALISTIC POSSIBILITY THAT…
33M Statement Regarding Bankruptcy Court Decision
4Meta head of virtual reality platform Horizon leaving company
5In Poland, where coal is king, homeowners queue for days to buy fuel

HOT NEWS