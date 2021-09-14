Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Britain delays implementation of post-Brexit trade controls

09/14/2021 | 05:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: EU Commission President von der Leyen and British PM Johnson meet in Brussels

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain said on Tuesday it was delaying the implementation of some post-Brexit import controls, the second time they have been pushed back, citing pressures on businesses from the pandemic and global supply chain strain.

Britain left the European Union's single market at the end of last year but unlike Brussels which introduced border controls immediately, it staggered the introduction of import checks on goods such as food to give businesses time to adapt.

Having already delayed the introduction of checks by six months from April 1, the government has now pushed the need for full customs declarations and controls back to Jan. 1, 2022. Safety and security declarations will be required from July 1 next year.

"We want businesses to focus on their recovery from the pandemic rather than have to deal with new requirements at the border, which is why we've set out a pragmatic new timetable for introducing full border controls," Brexit minister David Frost said.

"Businesses will now have more time to prepare for these controls which will be phased in throughout 2022."

Industry sources in the logistics and customs sector have also said the government's infrastructure was not ready to impose full checks.

(Reporting by William James; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:28aBae systems says it has acquired in-space missions, a uk company that designs, builds and operates satellites and satellite systems
RE
05:25aJapan to open bidding for Akita area offshore wind farm
RE
05:21aOil hits 6-week high as U.S. Gulf braces for another hurricane
RE
05:18aCHINA EVERGRANDE : Share markets gripped by caution as U.S. inflation data awaited
RE
05:13aBritain delays implementation of post-Brexit trade controls
RE
05:13aUK Labor Market Showed Strength in Summer; Challenges Ahead
DJ
05:12aInvestors turn bearish on global economy though positioning upbeat - BofA survey
RE
05:00aAmazon has raised average starting wage to about $18 per hour from $17 to attract u.s. workers - company executive
RE
05:00aAmazon plans to hire another 125,000 warehouse and transport workers in u.s - company executive
RE
04:59aProtsters block Libya's Ras Lanuf, Es Sider, engineers say
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stock markets edge higher on U.S., European markets
2Walmart says looking into fake press release on litecoin tie-up
3CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.16% to 20,666.41
4Luxury, mining stocks weigh on Europe ahead of U.S. inflation data
5Pharming N : announces results from clinical trials for the treatment o..

HOT NEWS